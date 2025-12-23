Investments And Security Figures Q3 2025

- in North America
Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained broadly stable over the past year, with Private Funds up approximately 3.7% and Mutual Funds up approximately 1.2% over the preceding 12 months. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements, and we encourage funds to discuss the available options with us.
Q3 2024
(30 September)
Q4 2024
(31 December)
Q1 2025
(31 March)
Q2 2025
(30 June)
Q3 2025
(30 September)
|Mutual Funds
|12,963
|12,858
|12,919
|13,090
|13,119
|Registered
|8,843
|8,785
|8,854
|9,003
|9,024
|Master
|3,192
|3,154
|3,155
|3,180
|3,196
|Administered
|259
|257
|254
|253
|250
|Licensed
|48
|46
|44
|44
|43
|Limited Investor Funds
|621
|616
|612
|610
|606
|Private Funds
|17,104
|17,292
|17,376
|17,609
|17,741
|Total Fund Administrators
|70
|69
|69
|69
|68
|Securities and Investment
|44
|42
|43
|45
|44
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,418
|1,411
|1,401
|1,401
|1,404
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics
Originally published 17 December 2025
Originally published 17 December 2025