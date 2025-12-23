Investments And Security Figures Q3 2025

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained broadly stable over the past year, with Private Funds up approximately 3.7% and Mutual Funds...

Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.

Article Insights

Chris A Humphries’s articles from Stuarts Law are most popular: in North America

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained broadly stable over the past year, with Private Funds up approximately 3.7% and Mutual Funds up approximately 1.2% over the preceding 12 months. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements, and we encourage funds to discuss the available options with us.

Q3 2024 (30 September) Q4 2024 (31 December) Q1 2025 (31 March) Q2 2025 (30 June) Q3 2025 (30 September) Mutual Funds 12,963 12,858 12,919 13,090 13,119 Registered 8,843 8,785 8,854 9,003 9,024 Master 3,192 3,154 3,155 3,180 3,196 Administered 259 257 254 253 250 Licensed 48 46 44 44 43 Limited Investor Funds 621 616 612 610 606 Private Funds 17,104 17,292 17,376 17,609 17,741 Total Fund Administrators 70 69 69 69 68 Securities and Investment 44 42 43 45 44 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,418 1,411 1,401 1,401 1,404

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

Originally published 17 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.