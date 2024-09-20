ARTICLE
20 September 2024

Investments And Security Figures Q2 2024

Stuarts Humphries

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up close to 4%. Funds have been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.

Q2 2023

(30 June)

Q3 2023

(30 September)

Q4 2023

(31 December)

Q1 2024

(31 March)

Q2 2024

(30 June)
Mutual Funds 12,995 13,008 12,802 12,805 12,893
Registered 8,804 8,833 8,681 8,685 8,769
Master 3,215 3,208 3,175 3,171 3,182
Administered 287 283 269 266 267
Licensed 52 52 50 48 48
Limited Investor Funds 637 632 627 635 627
Private Funds 16,391 16,530 16,551 16,787 17,020
Mutual Fund Administrators 74 74 74 71 70
Full 68 68 68 65 65
Restricted 6 6 6 6 5
Exempted 0 0 0 0 0
Securities and Investment 46 43 46 45 45
Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,632 1,571 1,571 1,502 1,429

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

