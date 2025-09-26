Investments And Security Figures Q2 2025

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the past 12 months, with Private Funds up 3.5% and Mutual Funds up 1.5%. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements, and we encourage funds to discuss the available options with us.summary="Investments and Securities" width="100%">
|
Q22024
(30June)
|
Q32024
(30 September)
|
Q42024
(31December)
|
Q12025
(31March)
|
Q22025
(30 June)
|Mutual Funds
|12,893
|12,963
|12,858
|12,919
|13,090
|Registered
|8,769
|8,843
|8,785
|8,854
|9,003
|Master
|3,182
|3,192
|3,154
|3,155
|3,180
|Administered
|267
|259
|257
|254
|253
|Licensed
|48
|48
|46
|44
|44
|Limited Investor Funds
|627
|621
|616
|612
|610
|Private Funds
|17,020
|17,104
|17,292
|17,376
|17,609
|Total Fund Administrators
|70
|70
|69
|69
|69
|Securities and Investment
|45
|44
|42
|43
|45
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,429
|1,418
|1,411
|1,401
|1,401
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment StatisticsandSecurities Statistics
