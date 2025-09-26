ARTICLE
26 September 2025

Investments And Security Figures Q2 2025

Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the past 12 months, with Private Funds up 3.5% and Mutual Funds up 1.5%. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements, and we encourage funds to discuss the available options with us.

summary="Investments and Securities" width="100%">

Q22024

(30June)

Q32024

(30 September)

Q42024

(31December)

Q12025

(31March)

Q22025

(30 June)
Mutual Funds 12,893 12,963 12,858 12,919 13,090
Registered 8,769 8,843 8,785 8,854 9,003
Master 3,182 3,192 3,154 3,155 3,180
Administered 267 259 257 254 253
Licensed 48 48 46 44 44
Limited Investor Funds 627 621 616 612 610
Private Funds 17,020 17,104 17,292 17,376 17,609
Total Fund Administrators 70 70 69 69 69
Securities and Investment 45 44 42 43 45
Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,429 1,418 1,411 1,401 1,401

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment StatisticsandSecurities Statistics

