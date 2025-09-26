Investments And Security Figures Q2 2025

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the past 12 months, with Private Funds up 3.5% and Mutual Funds up 1.5%. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements, and we encourage funds to discuss the available options with us.

Q22024 (30June) Q32024 (30 September) Q42024 (31December) Q12025 (31March) Q22025 (30 June) Mutual Funds 12,893 12,963 12,858 12,919 13,090 Registered 8,769 8,843 8,785 8,854 9,003 Master 3,182 3,192 3,154 3,155 3,180 Administered 267 259 257 254 253 Licensed 48 48 46 44 44 Limited Investor Funds 627 621 616 612 610 Private Funds 17,020 17,104 17,292 17,376 17,609 Total Fund Administrators 70 70 69 69 69 Securities and Investment 45 44 42 43 45 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,429 1,418 1,411 1,401 1,401

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

