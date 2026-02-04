2025 In Review, 2026 In Focus: The Next Cycle For Private Equity And M&A (Video)

self

In this episode of Conversations with Anthony, Anthony Caporrino is joined by Stacy Kirshner, Managing Director and Co-Leader of A&M's TAG United States practice, to reflect on the close of 2025 and explore what lies ahead for private equity and M&A in 2026. They discuss how market sentiment has shifted from cautious recovery to renewed confidence, with buy-and-build strategies gaining momentum, megadeals returning, and AI emerging as both a transformative tool and a core investment thesis.

The conversation spans key sector themes across Energy & Infrastructure, Software & Technology, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. For investors, operators, and advisors, this episode offers a grounded outlook on where opportunity is accelerating, where complexity is rising, and why success in 2026 will hinge on precision, disciplined execution, and a focus on durable fundamentals.

Originally published on 29 January, 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.