NAIC Spring 2026 Meeting Update: Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force

The Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force provided an update on the remaining implementation steps for the Data Call, including finalization of the data-sharing agreement among participating states and the NAIC and issuance of the formal data call letter.

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Summary and Takeaways:

The Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force provided an update on the remaining implementation steps for the Data Call, including finalization of the data-sharing agreement among participating states and the NAIC and issuance of the formal data call letter.

The Task Force previously indicated that the Data Call could be issued in early 2026, with company submissions expected to be due June 15, 2026.

The Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force (the “Task Force”) met during the NAIC Spring National Meeting on March 24, 2026, and discussed the status of the 2026 Homeowners Market Data Call (the “Data Call”), as well as how participating states will use Data Call information to evaluate homeowners insurance market conditions generally.

The Task Force has been working toward implementation of the 2026 Data Call following its adoption last fall of the revised data call template and definitions. As previously reported, the Task Force agreed to a $50,000 written premium threshold, under which any company that wrote $50,000 or more in homeowners insurance premium in any of the years 2018 to 2025 in a participating state must report the requested data for all years covered by the Data Call. Going forward, the $50,000 threshold will apply to the single requested year. The threshold is intended to balance state regulatory needs with consistency across reporting requirements.

The Task Force also provided an update on the remaining implementation steps for the Data Call, including finalization of the data-sharing agreement among participating states and the NAIC and issuance of the formal data call letter. That letter is expected to identify participating states, the legal authority for the request, applicable instructions, and reporting deadlines. The Task Force previously indicated that the Data Call could be issued in early 2026, with company submissions expected to be due on June 15, 2026 (as of the date of this meeting, 50 jurisdictions have agreed to participate in the Data Call). The Task Force explained that no extensions will be granted for the Data Call due date. Validation checks are also expected to be posted on the NAIC website, and a webinar is anticipated to walk participants through the template, submission process, and related questions.

In addition, the Task Force received reports from the Homeowners Market Report Working Group and from representatives from the states of Maryland and Missouri regarding such states’ usages of data from various data calls, and how the Data Call will provide a broader and more fulsome view of the homeowner’s market.

The Task Force continues to view the Data Call as an important tool for developing consistent, comparable multi-state data on the homeowners insurance market. Insurers writing homeowners business should continue to monitor these developments closely, particularly as regulators move toward finalizing participating states, instructions, validation rules, and timing for the Data Call in 2026.

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