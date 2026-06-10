Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Litigation Updates — June 2026

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Regulatory Updates
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has undertaken additional steps to negate the Biden administration’s rulemaking with respect to ESG principles. Specifically, in a letter to the Eighth Circuit (which is currently evaluating the validity of the SEC’s climate disclosure rule), the SEC indicated that it planned to rescind the climate disclosure rule through notice-and-comment rulemaking, and the SEC submitted a proposed rescission of the climate disclosure rule on May 4, 2026. This reflects the increasing focus on issues pertaining to fraud, and the corresponding decreased focus by government regulatory agencies on ostensibly objectionable practices involving ESG principles.
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