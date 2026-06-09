Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight: Our 20 Years As A Firm (Video)

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular:

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s articles from Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular:

self

Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford and other firm leaders discuss what has made Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight grow and flourish in its core social justice mission.

0:00 - Stable, committed, and happy firm

0:43 - Dedicated group of lawyers

3:25 - Committed to mentorship