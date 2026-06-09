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9 June 2026

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight: Our 20 Years As A Firm (Video)

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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is committed to litigating and resolving public interest, social justice, and civil rights matters that add significant value to individuals and communities across America. We excel at representing individuals, groups of individuals, and public entities in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, victims’ rights, and public sector litigation.
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Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight celebrates two decades of growth and commitment to social justice. Firm leaders, including Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford, reflect on the principles and mission that have driven the firm's success and expansion over the years.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
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Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford and other firm leaders discuss what has made Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight grow and flourish in its core social justice mission.

0:00 - Stable, committed, and happy firm
0:43 - Dedicated group of lawyers
3:25 - Committed to mentorship

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