Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight: Our 20 Years As A Firm (Video)

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Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford and other firm leaders discuss what has made Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight grow and flourish in its core social justice mission.
0:00 - Stable, committed, and happy firm
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3:25 - Committed to mentorship
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