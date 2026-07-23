Court Of Chancery Provides First Interpretation Of DGCL Section 144(d)(2)’s Heightened Director Independence Standard

On June 15, 2026, Vice Chancellor Will issued an opinion in Ayers v. Foley, et al. (C.A. No. 2025-0650-LWW) that marks the first judicial interpretation of the director independence provisions added to Section 144 of the Delaware General Corporation Law in 2025. For practitioners, the decision offers important guidance on how the Court of Chancery will apply the statute’s heightened presumption of disinterestedness when a board’s independence determinations are challenged—especially for directors of corporations whose shares are traded on a national exchange.

The 2025 Amendments to Section 144 and the New Independence Framework

The 2025 amendments to Section 144 were designed to strengthen the protections afforded to directors of Delaware corporations, particularly those whose shares are publicly traded. Under new Section 144(d)(2), any director of a corporation with a class of stock listed on a national securities exchange is “presumed to be a disinterested director with respect to an act or transaction to which such director is not a party” if the board has determined that the director satisfies the applicable exchange’s independence standards. This presumption is expressly described as “heightened” and “may only be rebutted by substantial and particularized facts” demonstrating that the director has a “material interest” in the transaction or a “material relationship” with a person who does.

Ayers is the first case to interpret these provisions. The court addressed a threshold question: does Section 144(d)(2) apply only within Section 144’s safe harbors, or does it extend to other contexts such as demand futility under Court of Chancery Rule 23.1? Vice Chancellor Will held that the statute’s reach is broad. The court reasoned that where the General Assembly intended a provision of Section 144 to apply only to specific paragraphs, it said so expressly—as it did in paragraph (d)(7) and subsection (e). The absence of similar limiting language in (d)(2) reflects a deliberate legislative choice. The heightened presumption therefore applies when courts assess director disinterestedness for demand futility purposes as well.

The Standard for Director Independence Under Section 144(d)(2)

The court’s analysis of what “substantial and particularized facts” means under the statute offers a useful roadmap. While Rule 23.1 has long required “particularized” facts to rebut the presumption of director independence, Section 144(d)(2) adds the modifier “substantial.” The court interpreted “substantial” in its qualitative sense—meaning “important, essential, and material; of real worth and importance”—rather than merely quantitative. Accordingly, a plaintiff must plead specific, non-conclusory facts of sufficient qualitative significance to support a reasonable inference of a material interest or relationship that would impair a director’s objective judgment. Volume alone cannot substitute for materiality; a collection of trivial facts will not satisfy the standard simply by force of accumulation.

The court also looked to the statutory definitions provided in the 2025 amendments themselves. Section 144(e)(7) defines “material interest,” and Section 144(e)(8) defines “material relationship” as a “familial, financial, professional, employment, or other relationship” that “would reasonably be expected to impair the objectivity of the director’s judgment when participating in the negotiation, authorization, or approval of the act or transaction at issue.” Importantly, the court emphasized that this inquiry is holistic: it reviews the pleaded facts “in their totality and not in isolation from each other,” assessing whether the director “had ties to the person whose proposal or actions he or she is evaluating that are sufficiently substantial” such that the director “could not objectively discharge his or her fiduciary duties.” At the same time, the court cautioned that volume alone cannot substitute for materiality—a collection of trivial facts will not satisfy the standard simply by force of accumulation. And “consistent with [the] predicate materiality requirement, the existence of some financial ties between the interested party and the director, without more, is not disqualifying.” The upshot is a standard that looks to the qualitative weight and character of the relationship, not merely its existence or the number of connections a plaintiff can identify.

Applying the Standard: What Fell Short

In applying this framework, the court found that the plaintiff’s allegations regarding three challenged directors did not meet the heightened standard. The plaintiff alleged overlapping board service with the interested party across multiple affiliated companies and co-investments in professional sports franchises. The court held these allegations insufficient for several reasons. Overlapping board service, standing alone, does not compromise independence. The co-investments were characterized in incorporated documents as “small non-voting minority interests,” and the plaintiff failed to allege that the investments gave the interested party authority over the challenged directors or created a “bias-producing” relationship. Aggregated board fees over a ten-year period were insufficient without particularized facts explaining why those fees were personally material to the individual directors. And the plaintiff’s characterization of sports-team co-ownership as an “exceedingly rare and prestigious opportunity” was dismissed as broad conjecture that does not alter the independence inquiry compared to any other private venture.

Practical Takeaways for Practitioners