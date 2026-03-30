The ABC Of Corporate Crisis Response

With only weeks to go before launch, calls grew for the romance-centric reality show to be cancelled. Allegations of domestic abuse swirled around its intended lead...

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ABC was recently caught between a reputational rock and a public-interest hard place in the run-up to the launch of its new series of The Bachelorette.

With only weeks to go before launch, calls grew for the romance-centric reality show to be cancelled. Allegations of domestic abuse swirled around its intended lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, with the Draper City Police Department confirming an ongoing investigation, noting allegations both by and against her and her former partner. The former star of the Hulu reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives appeared to have had a secret life, as video footage of an earlier incident showing an altercation entered the public domain.

Shows such as The Bachelorette trade on romantic ideals that audiences want to believe in—or at least enjoy thinking may be possible. “Reality” television is thereby, ironically, an escape from the realities of everyday life. With these allegations, however, the real world came crashing into the reality show. Prospective viewers did not like what they saw. A groundswell of concern grew, with criticism that proceeding with the show would send the wrong message in the context of domestic violence.

The question for ABC then, was whether to launch or not to launch—whether, to borrow from the Bard, it was nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of audience criticism, or to take action and end them. And whatever action it decided to take, or not to take, if and if so how, should that be communicated? The network had embraced a bold marketing strategy, raising awareness of the show for sure, but also raising the reputational stakes – its tagline—“Breaking the mold never looked so good”—had begun to land very differently. This made it harder for the network simply to hold its position and stay schtum. On the other hand, significant time, energy and cost had already been invested. Pulling the show at the eleventh hour would not have been easy. But pressing ahead risked something more fundamental: audience trust.

A broadcaster is nothing without an audience. ABC ultimately chose not to appear tone-deaf, but to listen.

While few organizations will face a crisis so public, many will face moments that test judgment and its consumers trust in its business and its brand, just as sharply. Making like an ostrich and ignoring an issue is an understandable, human defense mechanism, hoping that the issue will pass unnoticed—it rarely does. Equally however, a hot-headed response or an overreaction can amplify the problem.

In practice, the most effective responses tend to share a common shape. First, acknowledge the issue calmly and in neutral terms, without rushing to judgment. Secondly, create appropriate, respectful distance from liability where the facts are unclear or contested. Thirdly, demonstrate responsibility—by pausing activity where necessary, investigating properly, and communicating what is being done.

When a crisis hits, customers want reassurance: that they are safe, that they are heard, and that steps are being taken to prevent recurrence. In that sense, ABC’s decision is analogous to a manufacturer stopping the production line while a fault is investigated. It can be disruptive and costly—but often necessary to protect the integrity of the product, and the trust in the brand.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to a corporate crisis. But recognizing the issue, responding with care, and communicating with clarity can help a company not only weather a crisis, but emerge from it with its reputation intact.

The five R’s framework for crisis response

ABC’s late-stage decision to cancel The Bachelorette reminds us of five Rs that can provide a framework for handling a reputational crises.

Recognize: Identify the issue early. Consider legal, reputational and human.

Identify the issue early. Consider legal, reputational and human. React: Move swiftly, not rashly. Issue a neutral holding statement, avoiding defensiveness or speculation.

Move swiftly, not rashly. Issue a neutral holding statement, avoiding defensiveness or speculation. Reassure: Acknowledge the seriousness of issues, the concerns raised and that stakeholders are heard.

Acknowledge the seriousness of issues, the concerns raised and that stakeholders are heard. Respond: Having aligned legal, leadership and brand responses, take appropriate and proportionate action.

Having aligned legal, leadership and brand responses, take appropriate and proportionate action. Rebuild: Communicate clearly, demonstrating action in a timely fashion and restoring trust over time.

The key is to help the company establish not only that it can continue to do business, but that its audience also believes it should.

Audience perception can sink or swim a reputation – use these “r”s to stay afloat.

In related news...

Amber Melville-Brown was recently quoted in national media articles on ABC's The Bachelorette cancellation and related reputation management considerations. Click on the title below to read the full article.

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