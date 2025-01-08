Investments And Security Figures Q3 2024

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up 3.4%. Funds may have previously been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.

Q3 2023 (30 September) Q4 2023 (31 December) Q1 2024 (31 March) Q2 2024 (30 June) Q3 2024 (30 September) Mutual Funds 13,008 12,802 12,805 12,893 12,963 Registered 8,833 8,681 8,685 8,769 8,843 Master 3,208 3,175 3,171 3,182 3,192 Administered 283 269 266 267 259 Licensed 52 50 48 48 48 Limited Investor Funds 632 627 635 627 621 Private Funds 16,530 16,551 16,787 17,020 17,104 Total Fund Administrators 74 74 71 70 70 Full 68 68 65 65 65 Restricted 6 6 6 5 5 Exempted 0 0 0 0 0 Securities and Investment 43 46 45 45 TBC Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,571 1,571 1,502 1,429 TBC

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

