The End Of Trauma: What Resilience Really Looks Like With Dr. George Bonanno (Podcast)

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.
The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.
Dr. George Bonanno, professor of
psychology at Columbia University and head of the Loss, Trauma, and
Emotion Lab, joins us to challenge everything you think you know
about trauma and resilience.
George shares how his unconventional path—from a troubled
youth to working with mentally ill adults—led him to Yale and
into a career studying how people respond to loss and extreme
stress.
His research shows that most people are more resilient than
commonly believed, bouncing back from hardship without developing
long-term trauma.In this conversation, we dig into why PTSD is
often misunderstood, how flexibility (not stoicism) is the real
marker of resilience, and why popular traits like "grit"
or "toughness" don't always predict who copes
well.
George also discusses effective PTSD treatments—from
exposure therapy to psychedelics—and how laughter,
reappraisal, and even "coping ugly" can be surprisingly
powerful tools in recovery. Whether you're dealing with loss,
supporting someone through a tough time, or just trying to
understand what real resilience looks like, this episode brings
deep insight backed by decades of research.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.