8 July 2025

The End Of Trauma: What Resilience Really Looks Like With Dr. George Bonanno (Podcast)

Dr. George Bonanno, professor of psychology at Columbia University and head of the Loss, Trauma, and Emotion Lab, joins us to challenge everything you think you know about trauma and resilience.
David T. Biderman and Jasmine Wetherell

George shares how his unconventional path—from a troubled youth to working with mentally ill adults—led him to Yale and into a career studying how people respond to loss and extreme stress.

His research shows that most people are more resilient than commonly believed, bouncing back from hardship without developing long-term trauma.In this conversation, we dig into why PTSD is often misunderstood, how flexibility (not stoicism) is the real marker of resilience, and why popular traits like "grit" or "toughness" don't always predict who copes well.

George also discusses effective PTSD treatments—from exposure therapy to psychedelics—and how laughter, reappraisal, and even "coping ugly" can be surprisingly powerful tools in recovery. Whether you're dealing with loss, supporting someone through a tough time, or just trying to understand what real resilience looks like, this episode brings deep insight backed by decades of research.

