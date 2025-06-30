Mixed Signals In The U.S. Economy: Insights From U.S. Consumer, Housing, And Retail Trends In 2025 (Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators - June 2025)

The U.S. economy in May 2025 shows mixed signals. While non-farm payroll employment increased and wages outpaced inflation, real GDP decreased by 0.2% in Q1 2025, largely due to increased imports as businesses front-loaded purchases ahead of tariffs. Consumer sentiment, despite a recent rise, remains cautious, and new vehicle sales saw a decline, likely due to tariff impacts. The housing market is more balanced with increased inventory, though affordability is still a concern due to high mortgage rates. Overall, evolving trade policies and tariffs continue to create economic uncertainty.

