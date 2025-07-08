Republicans Pass The One Big Beautiful Bill Act Ahead Of The July 4 Deadline

Republicans in Congress have passed a final budget reconciliation bill delivering on many of President Trump's domestic policy priorities requiring congressional action

Key Points

President Trump is expected to sign the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on Friday, July 4.

This alert outlines key tax and health provisions included in the final version of the bill.

General and International Business Tax

On June 16, 2025, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo released text and a section-by-section summary of the Senate's proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The Senate passed a revised version of this measure on July 1, 2025, along party lines, and with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) voting no, and Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote (51-50). Following Senate passage, the House took up and passed the bill on July 3, 2025, also on a party line vote of 218-214. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) were the only House Republicans to vote against the bill.

The Senate bill retained the general structure and scope of the House-passed version that was passed on May 22 by a vote of 215-214, including permanently extending the modified tax brackets and lower tax rates and the doubled standard deductions for individuals from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which were set to expire at the end of this year. The final bill also includes several policies that President Trump discussed on the campaign trail, including no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, an increased tax deduction for seniors and an enhanced child tax credit.

However, the final bill also contained significant differences from the House measure, including with respect to major international and general corporate tax provisions.

Overall, the Senate approach reflected the Finance Committee Chairman's long-stated priority to achieve permanency for key TCJA business provisions, while making certain trade-offs to meet that goal within the constraints of budget reconciliation. Among other differences from the House bill, the Senate draft included rate and structural changes to global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI), foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) and base erosion and anti-abuse tax (BEAT); permanent extension of the Controlled Foreign Corporation (CFC) look-through rule; and a bifurcated approach to the retaliatory tax in new Section 899, which was ultimately removed altogether in the Senate-passed bill following productive G7 negotiations that led to an agreement in principle to exempt U.S. companies from the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) and Undertaxed Profits Rule (UTPR) components of Pillar 2.

Notably, the final version of the bill includes the Senate's $5 trillion increase to the debt ceiling, up from the $4 trillion increase in the House-passed bill. Additionally, the Senate ultimately took a softer approach to some of the clean energy tax credits established in the Inflation Reduction Act that will allow certain tax incentives to continue with new requirements, or expire sooner versus terminating altogether under the House-passed bill.

The House and Senate both utilized special procedures under the Congressional Budget Act that allowed the Reconciliation measure to pass with a simple majority in both chambers—thereby eliminating the ability of a filibuster that would otherwise require 60 votes in the 53-47 Republican controlled U.S. Senate. Ultimate passage of H.R. 1 utilized the same simple majority process under the privileged Budget Reconciliation process that the Democrat majority used with President Biden to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022 absent any Republican support and the Republican majority used with President Trump in his first term to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The final bill being sent to the President for signature reflects changes negotiated by Senate and House leaders, along with adjustments that were required by the Senate parliamentarian to ensure that provisions are in compliance with the Senate's Byrd Rule.

Keep in mind, the bill passed in the House and Senate provided for significant budget offsets and spending cuts to lower the budgetary impact of the final bill. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates on a preliminary basis that the bill passed by the Senate will increase the federal deficit by roughly $3.4 trillion over the 2025-2034 period. Republicans and the Trump administration believe that despite the CBO score, the corresponding spending cuts and programmatic changes—coupled with increased economic growth from pro-growth tax policies that were included in the bill—will result in a positive economic impact.

Summary of Tax Changes