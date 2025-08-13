ARTICLE
13 August 2025

From Engineer To Entrepreneur To Angel Investor: Mario Casabona (Podcast)

Crowley Law LLC

Contributor

In this episode of the From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market, Philip P. Crowley speaks with Mario Casabona, Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Mentor and Business Advisor.
In this episode of the From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market, Philip P. Crowley speaks with Mario Casabona, Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Mentor and Business Advisor.

Tune in to the episode to hear about:

  • Mario's journey from an immigrant to a successful entrepreneur, including his experiences in engineering, management, and eventually founding Electro-Radiation Inc., which was later acquired by Honeywell.
  • Mario's transition into angel investing and founding Casabona Ventures and Tech Launch, New Jersey's first tech accelerator
  • The importance of persistence, commitment, and the ability to pivot in the face of challenges
  • The value of mentorship and continuous learning throughout his entrepreneurial and investment career

