From Great Idea To Market Success With Patricia W. Peiffer (Podcast)

Philip Crowley’s articles from Crowley Law LLC are most popular:
- within Strategy topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Crowley Law LLC are most popular:
- within Strategy, Law Practice Management and Tax topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market with Philip Crowley, Episode 27
In this episode of the From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market, Phil Crowley speaks with Patricia w. Peiffer, founder of Quesited, LLC, who uses data and dialogue to align organizational resources with strategic objectives and plans.
- Watch the episode on YouTube.
- Stay tuned to Listen to the episode on Spotify.
- Stay tuned to Listen to the episode on Apple.
- Stay tuned to Listen to the episode on iHeart Radio.
- Read the whole transcript.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.