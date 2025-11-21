From Great Idea To Market Success With Patricia W. Peiffer (Podcast)

From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market with Philip Crowley, Episode 27

In this episode of the From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market, Phil Crowley speaks with Patricia w. Peiffer, founder of Quesited, LLC, who uses data and dialogue to align organizational resources with strategic objectives and plans.

