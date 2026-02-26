ESG And The Sustainable Economy Handbook

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and the sustainable economy are concepts that often overlap and frequently intertwine. Whether viewed separately or together, they have significantly changed global investing and business practices and will continue to evolve.

This handbook examines how investors evaluate companies based on ESG and sustainability criteria, the way companies incorporate these standards into their operating principles, and the legal and financial considerations for both groups. Whether you are an investor, an investment manager, a company owner, or board member, it will provide you with valuable insights drawn from our lawyers' deep industry experience and keen understanding of policy, procedures, and trends.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.