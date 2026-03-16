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16 March 2026

Implementation Update: Louisiana Announces Selection Of 19 FastSites

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On March 3, 2026, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) announced its selection of 19 sites across 16 parishes in the inaugural round of the FastSites Program.
United States Louisiana Strategy
Greg L. Johnson ,Caroline Lafourcade,Colin North
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On March 3, 2026, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) announced its selection of 19 sites across 16 parishes in the inaugural round of the FastSites Program. LED's FastSites initiative is "designed to support land development and existing infrastructure into project-ready sites that position Louisiana to attract new opportunities and strengthen the state's long-term competitiveness." The 19 sites selected for the first round of funding include:

  • Acadiana Regional Airport, Iberia Parish
  • ARQ Red River, Red River Parish
  • Avondale Global Gateway, Jefferson Parish
  • Beaver Lake Industrial Park, Rapides Parish
  • England Airpark, Rapides Parish
  • Esperanza, St. Charles Parish
  • Franklinton Industrial Park, Washington Parish
  • Gulf South Commerce Park, St. Tammany Parish
  • Lake Charles Regional Airport, Calcasieu Parish
  • McLeod Business Park, Lafourche Parish
  • Natchitoches Parish Port Warehouse, Natchitoches Parish
  • Naval Support Activity Site, Orleans Parish
  • Port Distran, Rapides Parish
  • Port of Caddo Bossier, Caddo Parish
  • Port of Columbia, Caldwell Parish
  • Port Vinton, Calcasieu Parish
  • Proof Works, East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Riverplex MegaPark Port, Ascension Parish
  • South Monroe Industrial Park, Ouachita Parish

LED selected the sites following a review process that assessed "market viability, infrastructure gaps, execution timelines and return of capital to the state." The sites can support a variety of uses and expand the state's inventory of "development-ready assets capable of supporting advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution, energy innovation and other priority industry sectors." The selected sites receive funding for site investment and infrastructure improvements, which may include enhancements like access roads, drainage improvements, remediation, setting up utilities, or creating rail access.

Additional site-specific announcements and funding amounts will follow as Cooperative Endeavor Agreements are completed over the next six months. Stay tuned for further updates.

Through FastSites, Louisiana is investing capital through a first-of-its-kind, state-led framework designed to strengthen site and infrastructure readiness before companies come calling.

www.opportunitylouisiana.gov/...

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Greg L. Johnson
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Caroline Lafourcade
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Clare Bienvenu
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Colin North
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