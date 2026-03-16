Implementation Update: Louisiana Announces Selection Of 19 FastSites

On March 3, 2026, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) announced its selection of 19 sites across 16 parishes in the inaugural round of the FastSites Program. LED's FastSites initiative is "designed to support land development and existing infrastructure into project-ready sites that position Louisiana to attract new opportunities and strengthen the state's long-term competitiveness." The 19 sites selected for the first round of funding include:

Acadiana Regional Airport, Iberia Parish

ARQ Red River, Red River Parish

Avondale Global Gateway, Jefferson Parish

Beaver Lake Industrial Park, Rapides Parish

England Airpark, Rapides Parish

Esperanza, St. Charles Parish

Franklinton Industrial Park, Washington Parish

Gulf South Commerce Park, St. Tammany Parish

Lake Charles Regional Airport, Calcasieu Parish

McLeod Business Park, Lafourche Parish

Natchitoches Parish Port Warehouse, Natchitoches Parish

Naval Support Activity Site, Orleans Parish

Port Distran, Rapides Parish

Port of Caddo Bossier, Caddo Parish

Port of Columbia, Caldwell Parish

Port Vinton, Calcasieu Parish

Proof Works, East Baton Rouge Parish

Riverplex MegaPark Port, Ascension Parish

South Monroe Industrial Park, Ouachita Parish

LED selected the sites following a review process that assessed "market viability, infrastructure gaps, execution timelines and return of capital to the state." The sites can support a variety of uses and expand the state's inventory of "development-ready assets capable of supporting advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution, energy innovation and other priority industry sectors." The selected sites receive funding for site investment and infrastructure improvements, which may include enhancements like access roads, drainage improvements, remediation, setting up utilities, or creating rail access.

Additional site-specific announcements and funding amounts will follow as Cooperative Endeavor Agreements are completed over the next six months. Stay tuned for further updates.

Through FastSites, Louisiana is investing capital through a first-of-its-kind, state-led framework designed to strengthen site and infrastructure readiness before companies come calling. www.opportunitylouisiana.gov/...

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