Big Law Redefined: Making History: Inside The First Jury Trial Victory In The Texas Business Court (Podcast)

The latest of the Big Law Redefined Podcast, Texas Business Court Watch episode is now live.

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The latest of the Big Law Redefined Podcast, Texas Business Court Watch episode is now live.

Host Craig Duewall, co-chair of the GT Texas Litigation Group, sits down with colleagues Roland Garcia and Cara Kelly — the lead attorneys on the trial team that won the first-ever jury trial in the Texas Business Court.

The case, an ownership dispute over a multibillion-dollar crude oil delivery system and marine terminal project in South Texas, was tried before Judge Adrogué in the 11th Division of the Texas Business Court.

Roland and Cara take listeners behind the scenes of this landmark case, covering the background and jurisdiction of the Texas Business Court, the unique logistical challenges of litigating in a court without a dedicated physical courtroom, and what it means to try a complex commercial case in a forum that prioritizes efficiency, judicial sophistication, and rigorous legal analysis.

From arguing motions in the dark after the courthouse lights shut off at 10 p.m., to pivoting trial locations after a pipe break sealed off their planned courtroom, the team shares compelling stories about navigating uncharted territory.

The episode also offers insights for in-house counsel and litigators considering the Texas Business Court as a forum.

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