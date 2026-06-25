Why Great Ideas Die In Delivery (Podcast)

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What if strategy is not the problem — execution is?

In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, Kevin Ertell, former Nike and Tower Records executive, and author of “The Strategy Trap” exposes a critical leadership blind spot: Great ideas do not fail on paper. They fail in delivery.

In this conversation with John Frehse, Kevin outlines how leaders turn intent into impact. And his message is simple; strategies do not collapse, they stall.

If your strategy is not delivering, it is time to look beyond the idea and focus on how it is executed.

Listen to the full episode.

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