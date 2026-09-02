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2 September 2026

Consumer Products Corner: Q2 Tailwinds Lift Select Consumer Sectors As Fresh Threats Emerge For Q3

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Consumer subsector performance diverged sharply in Q2 2026, with Home & Outdoor and Durables leading a strong reversal driven by seasonal demand and tariff-refund tailwinds...
United States Strategy
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
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In Q2 2026, median performance diverged sharply across consumer subsectors versus Q1, with Home & Outdoor staging the strongest reversal — median revenue growth swung from -4% to +11% and margins expanded 10 bps, reflecting a warm-weather outdoor season.

Durables followed a similar pattern with 14% median revenue growth and 246 bps of EBITDA expansion, the largest margin gain of any sector, consistent with the tariff-refund tailwind flowing through to consumers for big-ticket categories.

While Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and Packaging held steady, Apparel & Luxury remained the clear laggard on the top line at -10% median revenue growth, despite 72 bps of margin expansion. The FIFA World Cup lift accrued disproportionately to top-quartile sportswear names rather than the median apparel operator, who continued to face price fatigue and value-conscious consumer behavior.

The Q2 median story was about the sectors that caught a specific tailwind; the question for Q3 is what happens next with the administration contemplating fresh tariffs against Canada, while the ongoing Iran war keeps oil prices at elevated levels.

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On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Randy Burt
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Brett Meyer
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