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Malware Activity

Rising Supply Chain and AI Agent Risks Reshape Trust in Modern Development

A series of recent cybersecurity incidents highlight how attackers are increasingly exploiting trust in both open-source ecosystems and AI-driven development tools. In the Arch Linux ecosystem, threat actors compromised over 400 community-managed packages in the AUR by taking control of abandoned projects and quietly modifying build scripts, allowing malicious code to run during normal installations. This malware included credential-stealing tools that targeted sensitive data such as browser information, API tokens, and SSH keys, with some variants capable of deploying rootkits to remain hidden and persistent. At the same time, a newly identified “Agentjacking” attack shows how AI coding assistants can be tricked into executing malicious commands by feeding them fake but convincing error reports from trusted tools like Sentry. Because these AI agents rely on external data without fully verifying its origin, attackers can indirectly gain control and access sensitive development environments without direct system intrusion. Together, these incidents demonstrate a growing pattern where attackers exploit trust rather than traditional vulnerabilities, exposing a critical gap in how both software supply chains and AI-powered tooling are secured. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

FBI Dismantles China-Based Outsider Enterprise Phishing Service

The FBI, working with Google and Black Lotus Labs, has dismantled Outsider Enterprise that they reported as a China-based phishing-as-a-service (PaaS) operation that used AI and mass “phishing kits” to impersonate trusted brands via SMS sent through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Active since at least 2023, the service was linked by Google to 9,000 fake sites and over a million fraudulent URLs and is believed to have enabled the theft of more than 3.8 million credit card records, causing an estimated $1.9 billion in losses. As part of Operation Riptide, authorities seized admin servers, a Shopify storefront, testing accounts, about $100,000 in USDT, thousands of phishing domains (now redirected to an FBI notice), and a Telegram bot holding customer data. Google filed a civil suit against the infrastructure and is working with carriers to block fraudulent texts. It estimates hundreds of thousands of victims and is pushing for anti-scam legislation like the Stop SCAMS Act while highlighting Android’s AI-based scam and message protections.

Vulnerabilities

Critical Splunk Enterprise Vulnerability Could Enable Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution

Splunk has released security updates to address a critical vulnerability in Splunk Enterprise that could allow unauthenticated attackers to perform arbitrary file operations and achieve remote code execution (RCE) on vulnerable systems. The flaw, tracked as

CVE-2026-20253

, stems from missing authentication controls on a PostgreSQL sidecar service, enabling any network-accessible user to interact with, backup, and restore recovery endpoints without credentials. Security researchers demonstrated that attackers can exploit these endpoints to import malicious PostgreSQL database dumps, leverage a local .pgpass file to authenticate to Splunk’s internal database, and execute attacker-controlled SQL during the restore process. By abusing PostgreSQL’s lo_export function, adversaries can write arbitrary files to the Splunk file system and overwrite Python scripts that Splunk executes regularly, resulting in pre-authenticated RCE. The vulnerability affects Splunk Enterprise versions 10.0.0–10.0.6 and 10.2.0–10.2.3, with fixes available in versions 10.0.7 and 10.2.4, while Splunk Enterprise 10.4 and Splunk Cloud are not affected. In addition to

CVE-2026-20253

, Splunk patched multiple other vulnerabilities, including high-severity flaws that could enable RCE, server-side request forgery (SSRF), and cross-site scripting (XSS), as well as medium-severity issues in Splunk Enterprise and Splunk SOAR that could allow sensitive data exfiltration, saved search ownership reassignment, or log injection attacks. Separately, Palo Alto Networks addressed several vulnerabilities across its portfolio, including the high-severity

CVE-2026-0274

affecting Cortex XSOAR and Cortex XSIAM, which could allow attackers to access and modify restricted resources due to improper credential validation in the CommvaultSecurityIQ integration. Although neither vendor has reported active exploitation of these vulnerabilities, the public release of technical details for

CVE-2026-20253

significantly raises the risk of opportunistic attacks, making prompt patching and exposure assessments a priority for affected organizations.

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