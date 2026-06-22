The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): A Framework To Translate A&O Shearman’s Global Ambition

Progress towards the SDGs remains uneven around the world. Geopolitical tensions, accelerating climate risks, and widening inequality continue to disrupt communities and economies. Yet the solutions—from ecosystem restoration to clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and inclusive economic development—already exist.

"If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it… in my lifetime I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you could and should witness a wonderful recovery." Sir David Attenborough

Adopted in 2015, the SDGs form a shared blueprint for peace, prosperity, and environmental stewardship. They provide a universal framework for addressing interconnected challenges such as climate change and inequality. As a global law firm advising on issues that shape markets and societies, we have a responsibility to advance this blueprint and embed the SDGs into our business.

“The SDGs give us a universal language for working towards common goals across sectors and borders,” says Jakub Bartnicki, global head of environmental sustainability. “Our advice influences how companies operate and how capital is deployed. With that comes an opportunity to drive sustainable outcomes.”

Why the SDGs matter for business—and for the legal sector

“The energy transition, climate adaptation, and sustainable development are defining economic trends,” notes Ken Rivlin, partner and co‑head of the environment and climate law group. “Clients need legal partners who understand sustainability not just as policy, but as a core business issue.”

Environmental and social pressures increasingly affect supply chains, markets, and workforces. For businesses, SDG alignment is both a strategic imperative and a commercial opportunity—clients, investors, and regulators now expect credible, measurable sustainability commitments. The SDGs offer a globally recognized framework for articulating those commitments and evaluating impact.

A&O Shearman’s priority SDGs: where we can drive the greatest impact

While the firm supports all 17 goals, we have identified where we can make a meaningful impact—through our people, pro bono work, client advisory roles, and operations.

SDG 3: Good health and well-being

We have embedded mental and physical well‑being into how we support our people and communities. We recognize that sustainable high performance relies on a healthy workforce and equitable access to support.

SDG 4: Quality education Through pro bono legal support, skills-based volunteering, and the A&O Shearman Foundation, it is our aim to remove barriers to education for individuals from underserved backgrounds.

SDG 5: Gender equality We are committed to fostering a workplace where colleagues have a fair opportunity to fulfill their potential regardless of gender. Our aim is to understand and address gendered barriers and experiences.

SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy Our environmental strategy prioritizes energy efficiency and renewable sourcing, supported by our market‑leading work advising clients on clean energy and the global energy transition.

SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth As a global employer, we promote fair, inclusive, and productive work environments, and we support clients in building responsible supply chains and sustainable enterprises. Our work to address modern slavery and human trafficking reinforces this goal.

SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure We champion innovation in legal service delivery, and we advise on some of the world’s most complex infrastructure and development projects, which support resilient and sustainable growth.

SDG 10: Reduced inequalities We embed social mobility in our recruitment, pro bono, and community programs, which ensures access to legal services and careers is not limited by socioeconomic background.

SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production We are reducing our environmental footprint through resource efficiency, procurement standards, and engagement with suppliers to support a circular economy.

SDG 13: Climate action Our certified science-based targets commit us to halving global direct and indirect emissions by 2030 against a 2019 baseline and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through operational measures and value-chain engagement, and to supporting a just transition.

SDG 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions Through our client work and pro bono practice, we are strengthening the rule of law, advancing access to justice, and supporting effective, transparent institutions worldwide.

We are strengthening impact through partnerships and accountability

Delivering credible SDG alignment requires strong governance, stakeholder engagement, integrated strategy, and transparent reporting—all areas where we continue to strengthen our approach.

CEEZER partners with A&O Shearman as a carbon credit provider that helps us to offset our emissions through a number of global projects that map to the SDGs, for example through job creation, improving livelihoods, and by reducing overall carbon impact.

Magnus Drewelies, CEO, CEEZER, said: “A&O Shearman wanted a carbon portfolio that reflects its values, not just its emissions. We helped the firm identify high-quality global projects which reflect its priority SDGs while securely addressing its emissions, building a long-term portfolio which delivers measurable impact.”

A&O Shearman’s efforts include improving supply-chain visibility, tracking procurement emissions, and using recognized reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative and the UN Global Compact.

Looking ahead

Sustainability continues to shape global markets and client expectations. Our responsible business pillars—inclusion, social impact, sustainability, and well-being—guide how we translate global ambition into meaningful local action.

As Jakub Bartnicki reflects: “Our role is not only to meet our own sustainability commitments, but to help shape the systems and markets that will secure a more just and sustainable future. We are committed to being part of the solution.”

Learn more about our approach to responsible business, here.

FAQs

1. What are the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

The SDGs are a set of 17 global goals adopted by all UN Member States in 2015 to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity by 2030.

2. Which SDGs does A&O Shearman prioritize?

We support all 17 goals, with priority focus on SDGs 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 16—where we can make the greatest impact through our operations, client work, and pro bono practice.

3. How does the firm track progress?

We use robust data, measurement, and reporting processes aligned with global frameworks including the Science Based Targets Initiative and the Global Reporting Initiative.

4. How do colleagues contribute?

Everyone at the firm has a role to play—through volunteering and pro bono, supporting inclusive teams, reducing environmental impacts, and integrating sustainability into client work.