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10 April 2026

Spending Holds, Stress Builds: The U.S. Economy Enters A Fragile Phase

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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U.S. consumers continue to spend, but resilience is increasingly strained. Real wage gains and essential-driven demand are sustaining near-term activity, even as sentiment weakens and household balance sheets...
United States Strategy
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,David Tait
+1 Authors
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U.S. consumers continue to spend, but resilience is increasingly strained. Real wage gains and essential-driven demand are sustaining near-term activity, even as sentiment weakens and household balance sheets come under pressure from record debt, rising delinquencies, and renewed energy-driven inflation risks. At the same time, a cooling labor market, geopolitical instability, and resurgent supply chain costs are tightening conditions for businesses. As policy uncertainty and cost volatility rise, both consumers and companies are navigating a more fragile, risk-laden economic environment heading deeper into 2026.

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Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of Steve Miller
Steve Miller
Photo of David Tait
David Tait
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