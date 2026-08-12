Beyond The Bio: A Spotlight On Amanda Panagakis & Lindsay Bouchard

Amanda Panagakis and Lindsay Bouchard, two accomplished jury consultants who joined IMS through the First Court acquisition, share their professional journeys and insights into the trial consulting industry.

At IMS, we believe our people are our greatest asset. In honor of our incredible team, we are thrilled to go "beyond the bio" and share the personal stories of employees across our organization.

This month, we are featuring Amanda Panagakis(Opens in a new window) and Lindsay Bouchard(Opens in a new window), both highly dedicated and consistently excellent professionals in jury research and trial consulting, who recently joined IMS via First Court(Opens in a new window). Lindsay and Amanda are a powerhouse team, seamlessly facilitating high-quality mock trials and focus groups nationwide.

With an 84% success rate as a jury selection consultant and extensive courtroom experience, Amanda offers poignant insights that supplement her detailed jury research reports. Drawing on her background as a research analyst at a Chicago trial consulting firm and the Cook County Probation Department, as well as her education in social sciences, Lindsay continually provides clients with a thorough, statistic-permeated analysis after each jury research project. Keep reading to learn more.

Amanda Panagakis, Jury Consultant

Q: How did you get into this industry and find IMS?

A: I have always been interested in understanding how jurors think and how they make decisions during a trial. After working in the legal field in different capacities, this interest naturally led me into trial consulting in 2008. I started my own consulting company in 2009 and spent many years working closely with attorneys on case strategy and jury research. I joined First Court in 2023 because I was drawn to the firm’s innovative approach to juror research and client collaboration, and I became part of IMS following the acquisition in December 2025.

Q: What do you like most about your specific department and/or role?

A: The best part of my role is being able to see juror reactions unfold in real time. I enjoy analyzing juror notes, written feedback, and group discussions to uncover the “why” behind their decisions. Every case presents different challenges, and I love helping clients identify the themes and issues that are most likely to resonate with a jury. It is incredibly rewarding when we can give attorneys clarity and direction on difficult cases.

Q: What special strengths and unique skills do you offer clients and colleagues?

A: I think one of my biggest strengths is my ability to combine practical legal experience with juror psychology and communication strategy. I understand the pressure and fast pace of litigation, which helps me provide recommendations that are realistic, strategic, and useful in the courtroom. I also enjoy collaborating closely with clients and colleagues to problem-solve and develop themes that fit the unique facts of each case.

Q: Would you like to share any stories, memories, or accomplishments?

A: One of the things I value most in this industry is the relationships I have built with repeat clients over the years. There is something rewarding about reaching a point where you understand each other’s workflow, communication style, and expectations. Full-day mock trial exercises can be stressful and demanding, but when you have strong collaboration and trust with your clients, the process becomes smoother and ultimately more successful. Those long-standing relationships are some of my favorite accomplishments and are a great reminder that the best results come from teamwork and trust.

Q: What has been your favorite case to work on so far?

A: I honestly do not think I have one favorite case. For me, it is less about a specific case and more about the people I get to work with. My favorite projects are usually the ones where there is strong collaboration between the consulting team and the attorneys, and where everyone is fully invested in understanding the jury and improving the case strategy.

Q: What do you think sets IMS apart from competitors or other companies?

A: I think IMS stands apart because of how deeply we focus on understanding jurors. The technology we use allows us to capture live juror notes and real-time feedback in multiple formats, but what really makes the difference is the analysis and attention we give the information afterward. My team and I spend a significant amount of time reviewing responses and identifying patterns so we can provide clients with thoughtful, actionable guidance rather than just raw data. We work very collaboratively, and that commitment to teamwork ultimately benefits our clients. #TogetherWeWin

Q: Do you have any predictions or comments on industry trends?

A: I think the trial consulting industry is becoming much more collaborative, and that is a positive thing. Organizations like ASTC continue to grow, and consultants are sharing ideas and insights more openly through conferences, blogs, and social media. I also think AI will continue to play a larger role in helping consultants organize and analyze information. However, I believe the human element will always remain critical because every juror and every case is different. Data is important, but there is still tremendous value in human analysis, experience, and intuition when it comes to understanding juror behavior.

Lindsay Bouchard, Associate Jury Consultant

Q: How did you get into this industry and find IMS?

A: I worked in a boutique consulting firm and found First Court (now part of IMS) when we needed online trials during COVID. After earning my master's degree and working in the Chicago Probation Department as a researcher, I came back to First Court for my next chapter.

Q: What do you like most about your specific department and/or role?

A: In my role, I like that every case is a little different. While the basic facts may be similar, every case has its own folds and nuances. I also enjoy seeing how jurors digest what they hear during a mock trial and how they try to sway each other during deliberations.

Q: What special strengths and unique skills do you offer clients and colleagues?

A: Prior to getting involved in trial consulting, I was a professional and classically trained actor. I had been acting and working in the theatre since I was about five years old, and I think that this background has helped me understand what makes a compelling narrative and how to connect with folks. It also helps to remember that the show must go on!

Q: Would you like to share any stories, memories, or accomplishments?

A: A couple of months ago, we lost all internet connection during a mock trial. Construction had accidentally severed a fiber-optic cable, and the entire hotel and surrounding areas lost connection. However, with some fast thinking and a lot of teamwork, we were able to continue the research project with minimal disruptions. It was a stressful day, but when one juror told me that he thought we handled everything with “competence and grace,” I could not be prouder of myself and my team.

Q: What has been your favorite case to work on so far?

A: Due to my background in criminology and working in the Cook County Criminal Court, I especially enjoy working on criminal cases. I find that during mock trials, jurors really rise to the occasion and understand the stakes.

Q: What do you think sets IMS apart from competitors or other companies?

A: Everyone that I work with genuinely cares about each other and what is best for the team. I have never worked in an environment where my team literally sent me chicken noodle soup when I was sick, or I always had someone willing to take a call or case if I could not. Personally, it has been an amazing environment.

Q: Do you have any predictions or comments on industry trends?

A: I hope to see the industry use AI responsibly, as a tool to help us identify connections between juror characteristics and experiences.

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