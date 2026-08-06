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6 August 2026

Who Gets A Seat At Football’s Top Table? With Gareth Farrelly (Podcast)

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United States Strategy
Jonny Gray
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As European football evolves, who gets a voice in shaping its future?

In this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Gareth Farrelly, former Premier League midfielder, turned lawyer and CEO of the Union of European Clubs (UEC), joins Jonny Gray to unpack the growing debate around representation and governance in European football.

Against the backdrop of a landmark World Cup, Gareth lifts the lid on why many small and medium-sized European clubs feel increasingly disconnected from the decisions shaping the game, and what the UEC is doing to ensure their voices are heard.

From stakeholder dynamics to player development, this is a conversation about how football can remain sustainable and representative in an increasingly complex landscape.

Listen now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jonny Gray
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