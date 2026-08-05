Monthly Roundup (July 2026)

- within Finance and Banking topic(s)
- with readers working within the Transport industries
We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
Kreps Discusses Fiduciary Partnerships in PLANADVISER
July 8, 2026
Cycle 4 Pre-Approved Defined Benefit Plans — Cumulative List Is Here
July 8, 2026
Walsh Discusses What Keith Sonderling’s Nomination Could Mean for EBSA Guidance
July 9, 2026
Mayland Discusses DOL’s Planned Exemption Changes in Bloomberg Law
July 10, 2026
Ask the Experts: Can a Trump Account Be Included in a Retirement Plan?
July 16, 2026
PBGC Clarifies Reportable Event Status for Annuity Buyouts
July 16, 2026
Integral Part Trusts: The Little-Known Tool That Tax-Exempt Organizations Can Use to Fund Employee Benefits in a Tax Efficient, Safe, and Flexible Way
July 22, 2026
Going Digital: DOL Proposes New, Additional E -Delivery Safe Harbor for Group Health Plans
July 24, 2026
Groom to Sponsor the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia’s 2026 Stars of the Bar Reception
July 29, 2026
Wheatley Discusses Rising Tobacco Surcharge Litigation with Modern Healthcare
July 30, 2026
Lessons from NCR’s $47.7 Million Top Hat Plan Settlement – 409A Compliance Is Not a Contract Defense
July 31, 2026
- Trump Accounts Launch Into State Street Index Fund by Elizabeth Dold
- Gift Tax Filing Relief for Trump Accounts by Kim Boberg, Elizabeth Dold, and Rosie Zaklad
- H&W Items on Treasury’s 2026 Regulatory Agenda by Katie Amin
- HHS Publishes an Ambitious 2026 Regulatory Agenda by Lisa Campbell and Michelle Koltov
- Retirement Items on Treasury’s 2026 Regulatory Agenda by Rina Fujii
- Final IRS Rules on Information Reporting and Transfer for Value Rules Involving Section 1035 Exchanges by Lou Mazawey
- Feasible or Impossible? Competing Declarations Follow Oral Argument in City of Columbus II by Lisa Campbell and Michelle Koltov
- Court Stays Challenged Provisions of the 2027 Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters Final Rule by Xavier Baker, Lisa Campbell, Tammy Killion and Michelle Koltov
- DOL Proposes New Electronic Disclosure Safe Harbor for Group Health Plans by Tammy Killion
- DOL OIG Issues Report on Department’s Use of Common Interest Agreements by Larry Blocho and Andrew Salek-Raham
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