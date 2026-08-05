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5 August 2026

Monthly Roundup (July 2026)

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Groom Law Group

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Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
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We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
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We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.

Kreps Discusses Fiduciary Partnerships in PLANADVISER
July 8, 2026

Cycle 4 Pre-Approved Defined Benefit Plans — Cumulative List Is Here
July 8, 2026

Walsh Discusses What Keith Sonderling’s Nomination Could Mean for EBSA Guidance
July 9, 2026

Mayland Discusses DOL’s Planned Exemption Changes in Bloomberg Law
July 10, 2026

Ask the Experts: Can a Trump Account Be Included in a Retirement Plan?
July 16, 2026

PBGC Clarifies Reportable Event Status for Annuity Buyouts
July 16, 2026

Integral Part Trusts: The Little-Known Tool That Tax-Exempt Organizations Can Use to Fund Employee Benefits in a Tax Efficient, Safe, and Flexible Way
July 22, 2026

Going Digital: DOL Proposes New, Additional E -Delivery Safe Harbor for Group Health Plans
July 24, 2026

Groom to Sponsor the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia’s 2026 Stars of the Bar Reception
July 29, 2026

Wheatley Discusses Rising Tobacco Surcharge Litigation with Modern Healthcare
July 30, 2026

Lessons from NCR’s $47.7 Million Top Hat Plan Settlement – 409A Compliance Is Not a Contract Defense
July 31, 2026

Groom: In Brief Blog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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