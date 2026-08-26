From Discovery To Recognition: How Loyalty Closes The Intent Gap

AI is transforming how consumers discover and purchase products, creating a fragmented shopping journey that spans answer engines, brand sites, and marketplaces. Companies are struggling to allocate investments effectively across paid search, SEO, and generative engine optimization, but the solution may already exist within their loyalty programs, which can serve as the critical infrastructure for relevance in an AI-driven marketplace.

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AI is fragmenting how people shop. Discovery happens everywhere, from answer engines to brand sites to marketplaces. And each is drawing a different shopper with a different set of intentions. One person might spend 20 minutes comparing options in ChatGPT, while another might go straight to a brand or retailer website. A third might click through on a deal.

Companies are struggling to navigate this new environment and allocate investments across paid, SEO, and GEO. Getting it wrong may prove costly. Shopify reports AI-referred sessions converting at nearly 50% higher rates than organic search sessions, while social-referred traffic shows materially higher abandonment rates.

How someone arrives is shaping whether they buy. Too few companies recognize the problem.

However, brands already have the tool to close this gap: their loyalty programs.

Loyalty as relevance infrastructure

Loyalty data is a brand’s clearest first-party signal of who a shopper is and what their intentions are. It’s permissioned, historical, and exactly the kind of trust signal that AI systems reward at the discovery stage.

That pattern shows up in AlixPartners’ client work. In a recent marketing diagnostic for a client, clickthrough rates on paid search had fallen by roughly a third year over year. The client chalked this up to competitive pressures and seasonality. What we found, however, was that AI summaries were the actual driver. Search results with an AI overview were diverting clicks from every link beneath them, including paid ads.

The solution wasn’t more paid spend, but rather to redirect a portion of the underperforming search budget toward the things AI systems actually cite: structured, crawlable on-site content, indexable reviews, backlinks, and deliberate presence on the sites generative engines pull from most often. Loyalty data, such as customer reviews and engagement patterns, are the lever and proof points that AI systems value.

But discovery is only half the story. The other half shows up the moment a shopper arrives to make a purchase, and it’s where most brands are underprepared. That’s where loyalty data becomes the connective tissue between how someone arrived and how a brand should respond.

What this means for loyalty leaders

When you know what motivates a customer, you understand their response to promotions, pricing, and positioning. You can tailor their experience to match their mission. That’s where loyalty programs can create sustainable advantage.

From our experience, those companies leading the way on loyalty act on four fronts by:

Segmenting transaction performance by arrival source, not just by loyalty tier.

Loyalty status and arrival intent are different variables. A customer arriving via an AI-referred link needs a different experience than the same customer typing in the URL directly. Feeding loyalty and reputation data into the content AI models actually cite.

Reviews, community endorsement, and program credibility are the authority signals that AI systems weigh most heavily. Loyalty programs generate exactly this kind of proof. Prominently surfacing loyalty data and customer feedback provides AI systems with the credible signals they value at the discovery stage. Building relationships, not just programs and points.

A shopper who researched and compared is more open to loyalty enrollment, education, and deeper engagement at confirmation. Most programs still treat that moment as transactional. Auditing the transaction experience against the arrival context.

Walk through checkout as a pre-researched shopper, a three-time repeat buyer, and a price-comparer. If the experience looks identical for all three, the loyalty program isn’t doing its job as a relevance engine.

The loyalty unlock

Loyalty programs are typically framed as a customer retention tool—a mechanism to deliver points and discounts. What’s being missed is their role in driving growth. By understanding what motivates your customers and how they respond to incentives such as advertisements and promotions, you can build stronger relationships with them and allocate your capital more effectively.

Those brands that treat loyalty data as core relevance infrastructure will be the ones able to close the intent gap from discovery through to checkout and remain relevant in an AI-driven marketplace.

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