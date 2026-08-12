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12 August 2026

Colorado Publishes Draft ADMT Regulations

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Colorado's Department of Law has released draft rules for its amended AI Act, establishing critical compliance frameworks for automated decision-making technology and conversational AI services. The rules address key implementation questions for both deployers and developers, with broader policy implications extending beyond CCPA-exempted data sets. Public stakeholders now have the opportunity to shape these regulations through formal comments before the October hearing.
United States Colorado Strategy
Gregory Szewczyk,Mudasar Khan,Kelsey A. Fayer
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On August 11, 2026, the Colorado Department of Law published its much anticipated Automated Decision-Making Technology (ADMT) and Conversational AI Service Rules (the “Draft Rules”). The ADMT Draft Rules provide guidance on the newly amended Colorado AI Act.

The Draft Rules – which were required to be written on an expedited basis by the amended Act – cover various different issues that will be critical to deployer and developer compliance. Because the Colorado Act applies to various data sets that are exempted under the CCPA’s ADMT rules, the Draft Rules will be a driver of AI policy more generally.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office now invites formal rulemaking comments from all members of the public regarding the Draft Rules, and a public hearing will be held on October 26.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Gregory Szewczyk
Gregory Szewczyk
Photo of Mudasar Khan
Mudasar Khan
Photo of Alan Kaplinsky
Alan Kaplinsky
Photo of Kelsey A. Fayer
Kelsey A. Fayer
Photo of Madison Etherington
Madison Etherington
Photo of Megan H. Bryan
Megan H. Bryan
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