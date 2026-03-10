Managing Resilience In A Volatile Economy – Ankura Monthly Economic Report

The U.S. economy is navigating a fragile period as gross domestic product (GDP) growth cooled to 1.4% in late 2025 and consumer sentiment remains stagnant, hindered by a sharp divide between high-income gains and declining confidence in lower-income households. Although the manufacturing and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sectors show localized signs of recovery, the broader consumer landscape is strained by record household debt of $18.78 trillion and a notable rise in serious delinquencies for student and auto loans. Looking ahead, persistent service-sector inflation and extreme regulatory uncertainty regarding global tariffs continue to create a difficult and unpredictable environment for both businesses and American families.

Read more in our detailed report.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.