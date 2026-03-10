ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Managing Resilience In A Volatile Economy – Ankura Monthly Economic Report

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. economy is navigating a fragile period as gross domestic product (GDP) growth cooled to 1.4% in late 2025 and consumer sentiment remains stagnant, hindered by a sharp...
United States Strategy
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Steve Miller
+3 Authors
Keith Jelinek’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

The U.S. economy is navigating a fragile period as gross domestic product (GDP) growth cooled to 1.4% in late 2025 and consumer sentiment remains stagnant, hindered by a sharp divide between high-income gains and declining confidence in lower-income households. Although the manufacturing and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sectors show localized signs of recovery, the broader consumer landscape is strained by record household debt of $18.78 trillion and a notable rise in serious delinquencies for student and auto loans. Looking ahead, persistent service-sector inflation and extreme regulatory uncertainty regarding global tariffs continue to create a difficult and unpredictable environment for both businesses and American families.

Read more in our detailed report.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
Photo of Steve Miller
Steve Miller
Photo of David Tait
David Tait
Photo of Frank Jones
Frank Jones
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More