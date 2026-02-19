Seattle In Focus: A Gateway For Global Business

As the Seattle Seahawks clinched a Super Bowl LX victory on Sunday, it's a fitting moment to revisit the insights shared at WLG | summit Seattle last November.

While the summit took place more than three months ago, the discussion among local leaders remains relevant. Their perspectives on economic growth, innovation, and competitiveness help explain not just why the region thrives, but why it continues to be a compelling destination for business, talent, and global engagement.

Moderated by Paige Davis of Ballard Spahr, the panel featured:

Jon Scholes, President & CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association

Rachel Smith, President & CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Kris Johnson, President of the Association of Washington Business

Together, they examined what has propelled Washington's economy forward — and what will determine its trajectory in the years ahead.

An "Accidentally Awesome" Economy — Now Becoming Intentional

Washington was described as having built an "accidentally awesome" economy — one fueled by innovation, strong institutions, and a workforce that consistently attracts global employers. The region's success was framed not as the result of a single master plan, but as the convergence of talent, education, and entrepreneurial energy.

The next phase requires intention.

Long-term planning initiatives anticipate significant population growth in the coming decades. Growth at that scale presents opportunity, but also requires careful decisions around infrastructure, regulation, and taxation. Momentum alone will not carry the state forward.

Diversification remains one of Washington's strongest advantages. Technology and AI are expanding, but they are part of a broader mix that includes clean energy, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and medical research. The state's life sciences sector has played a significant role in vaccine development and research innovation. That breadth provides stability while allowing multiple avenues for continued growth.

Trade, Infrastructure, and a Global Footprint

Seattle's role as a gateway for global business is closely tied to trade. Washington is among the most trade-driven states in the country, with ports and airports that connect the region to international markets. Trade and infrastructure policy were positioned as essential to the state's economic foundation.

The region's global presence is also reflected in its companies. Microsoft, Boeing, Amazon, and Starbucks have embedded Washington into everyday life around the world. Many people engage with Washington-based products and services daily, whether through technology, transportation, or consumer goods.

Collaboration as a Strategic Asset

A defining characteristic of the region is collaboration. The discussion emphasized a culture in which business leaders, civic organizations, and policymakers work across sectors rather than in isolation. Strong partnerships between the business community and city government were cited as key to downtown's recovery efforts.

COVID hit downtown Seattle hard, but progress is visible. The residential population downtown now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even as office vacancy remains around 30 percent and retail continues to stabilize. Ongoing investments in light rail and waterfront redevelopment reflect long-term commitment to the urban core.

Policy Pressures and Economic Uncertainty

But growth is not without friction.

Washington recently experienced what was described as the largest tax increase in state history. At the local level, additional tax measures and regulatory changes have added complexity for employers. At the same time, the state does not impose a corporate or personal income tax, instead relying on sales tax, property tax, payroll expense taxes, and voter-approved local measures.

Federal uncertainty was identified as a growing concern. Unpredictability can slow investment decisions and create hesitation in planning. Even so, the message was clear: long-term competitiveness depends on sustained leadership at the state and local levels.

Talent, Education, and Quality of Life

Throughout the discussion, the focus returned to people.

Washington continues to rank highly as a destination for college graduates. Natural beauty, quality of life, and an inclusive culture contribute to its appeal. At the same time, affordability remains a challenge, particularly in housing and cost of living.

What strengthens the region's position is the diversity of professional opportunity. If one employer contracts, workers often have alternatives within the same ecosystem. Higher education institutions — particularly the University of Washington — play a central role in research, innovation, and foreign direct investment attraction.

Looking Ahead

Seattle will soon host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering another opportunity to showcase its infrastructure and global outlook. With stadiums located downtown and a walkable urban core, the event is expected to generate international attention and economic activity.

Revisiting this conversation today underscores a broader theme. Sustained success — whether in sports or in economic development — depends on preparation, partnership, and long-term thinking. Washington's future will be shaped by deliberate choices, continued investment in people and infrastructure, and a shared commitment to competitiveness in an evolving global economy.

