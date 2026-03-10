Small Talk, Big Connections: Supriya Misra's Tips On Building Client Relationships

In a recent interview, Supriya Misra — a Senior Director in Ankura's Chicago office and a forensic accountant focused on complex loss measurement and dispute advisory work — shares practical insights on how consultants can build and sustain strong client relationships in the construction industry. Drawing on a decade of experience across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, defense, and hospitality, she underscores the importance of laying a solid foundation at the outset of an engagement — from setting clear expectations to aligning on what success looks like for the client and the team.

Supriya explains how proactive, transparent communication helps address obstacles before they escalate, keeping projects on track and reinforcing confidence in the advisory team. Beyond the mechanics of project delivery, she notes that relationships cannot remain purely transactional; small talk and genuine curiosity about a client's world can open the door to deeper understanding, stronger rapport, and long‑term trust.

In relation to this year's Women in Construction Week theme of leveling up and building strong together, Supriya's experience supporting clients through high‑stakes business interruption, property damage, cyber, and product recall events illustrates how consultants can deepen relationships while delivering resilient outcomes for their clients and teams. Her perspective offers a practical roadmap for consultants seeking to strengthen client relationships, elevate their visibility, and build credibility.

Listen to the full interview, hosted by Kelsey Weeks, to hear Supriya's tips and real‑world examples in her own words.

