ARTICLE
26 February 2026

What's Next For Venezuela: Political, Economic, And Energy Outlook (Video)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

As political and policy decisions in Caracas begin to materially influence U.S. policy, regional stability, global energy markets, and private-sector engagement, organizations with exposure to Venezuela face...
United States Strategy
Fernando Batlle and Lee Feinstein
As political and policy decisions in Caracas begin to materially influence U.S. policy, regional stability, global energy markets, and private-sector engagement, organizations with exposure to Venezuela face a rapidly shifting risk and opportunity landscape.

In this executive briefing, Ankura and McLarty Associates convened senior policy and subject-matter experts with real-time, on-the-ground insight to examine what has changed, why it matters now, and what leaders should be watching next.

Explore timely insights on Venezuela's political, economic, and energy landscape. Watch the full webinar recording for in-depth analysis, including a panel Q&A, and deeper dives on energy, regional dynamics, and sovereign debt.

Featured Experts

  • Gabrielle Trebat – Senior Managing Director, McLarty Associates, Latin America
  • Director Mick Mulvaney – Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates
  • Under Secretary Vanessa Rubio – Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates, Latin America
  • Ambassador Geoff Pyatt – Senior Managing Director, McLarty Associates, Energy & Critical Minerals
  • Spencer Jones – Senior Managing Director, Ankura Sovereign Advisors
  • Ambassador Lee Feinstein – Moderator, Senior Managing Director and President, McLarty Associates

Topics Discussed

  • Venezuela's internal political dynamics
  • U.S. policy priorities and regional spillover effects
  • Energy, oil & gas, and security implications
  • Sovereign debt and restructuring considerations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Fernando Batlle
Lee Feinstein
