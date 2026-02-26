What's Next For Venezuela: Political, Economic, And Energy Outlook (Video)

self

As political and policy decisions in Caracas begin to materially influence U.S. policy, regional stability, global energy markets, and private-sector engagement, organizations with exposure to Venezuela face a rapidly shifting risk and opportunity landscape.

In this executive briefing, Ankura and McLarty Associates convened senior policy and subject-matter experts with real-time, on-the-ground insight to examine what has changed, why it matters now, and what leaders should be watching next.

Explore timely insights on Venezuela's political, economic, and energy landscape. Watch the full webinar recording for in-depth analysis, including a panel Q&A, and deeper dives on energy, regional dynamics, and sovereign debt.

Featured Experts

Gabrielle Trebat – Senior Managing Director, McLarty Associates, Latin America

– Senior Managing Director, McLarty Associates, Latin America Director Mick Mulvaney – Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates

– Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates Under Secretary Vanessa Rubio – Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates, Latin America

– Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates, Latin America Ambassador Geoff Pyatt – Senior Managing Director, McLarty Associates, Energy & Critical Minerals

– Senior Managing Director, McLarty Associates, Energy & Critical Minerals Spencer Jones – Senior Managing Director, Ankura Sovereign Advisors

– Senior Managing Director, Ankura Sovereign Advisors Ambassador Lee Feinstein – Moderator, Senior Managing Director and President, McLarty Associates

Topics Discussed

Venezuela's internal political dynamics

U.S. policy priorities and regional spillover effects

Energy, oil & gas, and security implications

Sovereign debt and restructuring considerations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.