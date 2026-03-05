The Playbook: Conversations With Craig Budner Featuring Deborah B. Farone, Consultant And Legal Industry Strategist And Author (Podcast)

self

Deborah B. Farone is the founder of Farone Advisors, where she helps professional services organizations strengthen their business development and marketing strategies. She is also an accomplished author, most recently publishing Breaking Ground: How Successful Women Lawyers Build Thriving Businesses. In this episode of The Playbook: Conversations With Craig Budner, Deborah joins Craig to discuss how lawyers—particularly women—can intentionally build sustainable, successful practices. Drawing on research and decades of industry experience, Deborah shares practical insights that resonate with women lawyers growing their books of business, firm leaders focused on long-term sustainability, and marketing and business development professionals shaping firm strategy.

