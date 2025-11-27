Benesch's Dental/DSO Intelligence Monthly Report: November 2025

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Greater New York Dental Meeting NOVEMBER 28-DECEMBER 3, 2025 New York

The 101st Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting invites attendees to participate in one of the largest Dental Congresses in the world. At the 2024 Meeting, the conference hosted over 37,631 dental professionals, including: Dentists - 13,470

Dental Assistants-2,200

Dental Hygienists-2,226 International Countries - 148

Yankee Dental Congress 2026

JANUARY 29-31, 2026

Boston, MA

This large regional event, held at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center (formerly BCEC), offers over 100 in-person lectures, hands-on workshops, an extensive expo hall and networking opportunities. It attracts professionals from across the Northeast and supports DSOs with updates on clinical innovations, practice management and technology adoption.

American Academy of Dental Group Practice (AADGP) 2026

FEBRUARY 4-6, 2026

Austin, TX

The AADGP 2026 event will be held February 4-6 in Austin, Texas (Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa). The program is described as aimed at dental-group practice professionals (including multi- location and DSO-models) and offers collaborative workshops, expert speakers and sessions on growth, operational efficiency and leadership in multi site settings. Use of discount code "gdnow2026" is noted in the listing, which implies alignment with wider DSO community channels.

Women in DSOR Empower & Grow 2026

MARCH 5-7, 2026

Las Vegas, NV

This annual conference, organized by Women in DSO®, will be held March 5-7, 2026, at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, and is open to all leaders in dental service organizations (DSOs), not exclusively women. The agenda emphasizes leadership development, organizational growth and strategic direction for dental-group professionals (which includes DSO executives, specialty leadership, and operations). According to the event page, attendees will engage in dynamic workshops, expert panels and networking tailored to growing multi location practices and group models. Registration is open; sponsor/exhibit opportunities announced.

IADR/AADOCR/CADR General Session & Exhibition

MARCH 25-28, 2026

San Diego, CA

Taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, this combined meeting of three dental research associations brings together clinicians, researchers and industry players. The exhibit hall highlights cutting-edge dental technologies and clinical research advancements relevant to DSOs seeking to adopt evidence-based innovations.

Midwest Dental Conference 2026 APRIL 23-26, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Hosted by the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry, this conference attracts attendees from across the Midwest. It combines educational sessions, product exhibits and networking designed to support DSOS' operational growth, multi site practice management and patient care excellence.

2026 ADSO Summit

JUNE 15-17, 2026 Chicago, IL

This major three-day event, organized by the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), is marketed as "Dentistry's Main Event for the DSO industry's top leaders and their partners." The agenda promises networking, thought leadership and innovation sessions geared toward large-scale DSOS, their executive teams and strategic partners. The summit emphasizes peer-connections and meaningful conversations about the most pressing issues in the dental- group/DSO space (including growth strategy, operational scaling, vendor relationships and leadership). Because it's several months away, registration, sponsorship and program details are still forthcoming.

Florida Dental Conference 2026

JUNE 25-27, 2026

Orlando, FL

Situated at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando/Kissimmee, this event offers comprehensive continuing education, a large exhibit hall featuring new dental products and services, and business forums. The conference addresses specific challenges and opportunities for DSOs in fast-growing markets like Florida.

The Dental Exchange-First Ever Annual Dental Industry Event 2026

OCTOBER 8-10, 2026 Grapevine, TX

This upcoming event is billed as "The first ever Annual Dental Industry Event" and will be held in Grapevine, Texas (Gaylord Texan). According to the listing, it intends to bring "all of dentistry together" but is included in the DSO-events category on the calendar, signaling relevance to multi-location practices, DSOs and their partners.

INDUSTRY SPOTLIGHT Vince Nardone Featured on The Lifestyle Practice Podcast

Vince Nardone, Co-Chair of Benesch's Dental/DSO Industry Group, was recently featured on The Lifestyle Practice Podcast with host and practice owner, Dr. Matt Vogt. In the episode, "The Top Mistakes Dentists Make in Practice Acquisitions," Vince discusses common pitfalls in the acquisition process, key considerations, the importance of creating a successful profile, how to evaluate purchase prices and terms, and the critical role real estate plays in a transaction.

