Benesch's Dental/DSO Intelligence Monthly Report: July 2025

ADA to retire SmileCon, sets final event for October 2025 in D.C.

The ADA will end SmileCon after the 2025 meeting in Washington, D.C., citing post-COVID attendance challenges and rising event costs. While SmileCon received strong reviews and built a loyal base of repeat attendees, it never regained pre-pandemic participation levels. The ADA will explore other formats to fulfill its mandate for an annual scientific session.

Academy of General Dentistry 2025

JULY 9–12, 2025

Montreal, Canada

AGD's annual scientific session allows attendees to network with colleagues, students, and dental team members in general dentistry continuing education. From advanced hands-on education to clinical and practice management lectures in an innovative one-hour lecture format, all of the CE earned at an AGD meeting can be applied to the AGD Fellowship and Mastership awards.

112th NDA Convention

JULY 10–13, 2025

Sheraton Kansas City Hotel, Kansas

The National Dental Association's 112th convention will bring together dental professionals committed to advancing oral health equity in Black communities. The event will feature 20+ CE credits, over 50 exhibitors and extensive networking opportunities. It will also include NDAHealth NOW® community outreach on Thursday, offering care to local residents.

For more information, please click here.

Southwest Dental Conference

AUGUST 22–23, 2025

Dallas, Texas (Registration is now open) The annual Southwest Dental Conference is the premier dental conference in the southwest, hosted by Dallas County Dental Society. The event features superior education and CE opportunities, exceptional speakers discussing the latest in the dental community and an Exhibit Hall featuring the most advanced dental equipment and technology.

For more information, please click here.

The Dental Festival

AUGUST 21–23, 2025

Delray Beach, Florida

The Dental Festival seeks to revolutionize dental education and networking by providing an immersive, festival-like experience for dental professionals where it aims to foster professional growth, collaboration, and a sense of celebration within the dental industry.

For more information, please click here.

AADOM25 Conference

SEPTEMBER 4-6, 2025

Kalahari Resort, Round Rock, Texas

The AADOM25 Conference features over three days (counting pre-registration day) of dental office management training, networking and industryled education. Attendees can join pre-conference workshops, keynote sessions, and hands-on learning opportunities, with CE credits available throughout. Highlights include a charity event, exhibitor networking, the WILD 20th Anniversary Bash and multiple award presentations.

For more information, please click here.

Annual Mid-Continent Dental Conference

SEPTEMBER 25–26, 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

MCDC features a two-day trade show along with lectures, workshops, special events, and the newest products and technology in dentistry.

For more information, please click here.

Future of Dentistry Roundtable

SEPTEMBER 29–30, 2025

Chicago

This event will draw both large and small DSOs, which are growing alongside thriving independent dental practices, while private equity is taking notice. There is a huge potential for dental innovation and improving patient care. The event includes 90 Elite speakers and 28 educational sessions which will discuss strategies for success and best leveraging these improvements.

For more information, please click here.

SmileCon 2025

OCTOBER 22-25, 2025

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

SmileCon features continuing education courses, hands-on activities, and a bustling exhibit hall, Dental Central, open each day. Highlights include the Changemakers Celebration, Friday Night Fest, and the DC Dental Society Symposium for Licensure.

For more information, please click here.

Greater New York Dental Meeting

NOVEMBER 28 – DECEMBER 3, 2025

New York

The 101st Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting invites attendees to participate in one of the largest Dental Congresses in the world. At the 2024 Meeting, the conference hosted over 37,631 dental professionals, including:

Dentists – 13,470

Dental Assistants – 2,200

Dental Hygienists – 2,226

International Countries – 148

For more information, please click here.

Benesch Healthcare Investigations & Compliance Team

As government scrutiny of the healthcare industry intensifies, enforcement agencies are casting wider nets to recover funds based on narrowly interpreted violations. This puts not only healthcare providers but also those outside of the healthcare industry at risk, especially those managing healthrelated data, employee records or compliance documentation.

Benesch's Healthcare Investigations & Compliance attorneys work behind the scenes to help clients avoid regulatory scrutiny, litigation and reputational harm before it starts. The team brings first-hand insight into how investigations unfold and how to resolve them quietly and effectively. We regularly represent clients in federal and state investigations involving the Anti-Kickback Statute, Stark Law, False Claims Act and other healthcare enforcement statutes. Many of our greatest successes are the ones you've never heard about, because we resolved them discreetly and efficiently behind the scenes, before they could make headlines.

Our team has handled more than 75 investigations involving healthcare enforcement matters. With many attorneys having served within the very same agencies investigating our clients, we bring a deep understanding of how cases are built and how to effectively dismantle them.

To view the full article click here

