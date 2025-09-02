Benesch's Dental/DSO Intelligence Monthly Report: August 2025

The annual Southwest Dental Conference is the premier dental conference in the southwest, hosted by Dallas County Dental Society. The event features superior education and CE opportunities...

Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Southwest Dental Conference

AUGUST 22–23, 2025

Dallas, Texas (Registration is now open)

The annual Southwest Dental Conference is the premier dental conference in the southwest, hosted by Dallas County Dental Society. The event features superior education and CE opportunities, exceptional speakers discussing the latest in the dental community and an Exhibit Hall featuring the most advanced dental equipment and technology. For more information, please click here.

The Dental Festival

AUGUST 21–23, 2025

Delray Beach, Florida

The Dental Festival seeks to revolutionize dental education and networking by providing an immersive, festival-like experience for dental professionals where it aims to foster professional growth, collaboration, and a sense of celebration within the dental industry.

For more information, please click here.

AADOM25 Conference

SEPTEMBER 4–6, 2025

Kalahari Resort, Round Rock, Texas

The AADOM25 Conference features over three days of dental office management training, networking and industry-led education. Attendees can join pre-conference workshops, keynote sessions, and hands-on learning opportunities, with CE credits available throughout. Highlights include a charity event, exhibitor networking, the WILD 20th Anniversary Bash and multiple award presentations.

For more information, please click here.

DentalForum USA Fall 2025

SEPTEMBER 15–17, 2025

The Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Dallas, Texas

DentalForum USA is an event series tailored specifically for DSOs, group practices, and dental industry vendors. It is designed to foster business growth, networking, and partnerships through a unique format of pre-scheduled, oneto-one meetings, conference sessions, and peer networking. The event is focused on an audience of senior executives and decision makers from leading and emerging DSOs, group practices, and dental suppliers, and includes high-level networking in a luxury setting, with social events designed to foster lasting business relationships.

For more information, please click here.

Annual Mid-Continent Dental Conference

SEPTEMBER 25–26, 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

MCDC features a two-day trade show along with lectures, workshops, special events, and the newest products and technology in dentistry

For more information, please click here.

Future of Dentistry Roundtable

SEPTEMBER 29–30, 2025

Chicago

This event will draw both large and small DSOs, which are growing alongside thriving independent dental practices, while private equity is taking notice. There is a huge potential for dental innovation and improving patient care. The event includes 90 Elite speakers and 28 educational sessions which will discuss strategies for success and best leveraging these improvements.

For more information, please click here.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS (cont'd)

SmileCon 2025

OCTOBER 22–25, 2025

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

SmileCon features continuing education courses, hands-on activities, and a bustling exhibit hall, Dental Central, open each day. Highlights include the Changemakers Celebration, Friday Night Fest, and the DC Dental Society Symposium for Licensure.

For more information, please click here.

Dental Leadership Summit 2025

OCTOBER 23–25, 2025

The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Dental Leadership Summit 2025 (formerly the DSO Leadership Summit) is a premier event for dental industry leaders, DSOs, group practice owners, and innovators. It celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025 and is recognized as a top education and networking event for the group dentistry sector.

For more information, please click here.

Greater New York Dental Meeting

NOVEMBER 28 – DECEMBER 3, 2025

New York

The 101st Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting invites attendees to participate in one of the largest Dental Congresses in the world. At the 2024 Meeting, the conference hosted over 37,631 dental professionals, including:

Dentists – 13,470

Dental Assistants – 2,200

Dental Hygienists – 2,226

International Countries – 148

For more information, please click here.

INDUSTRY SPOTLIGHT

Interview with Angelina Campin Associate, Benesch Healthcare+

Tell us about your path to practicing law and how you became involved in the dental industry.

Before starting my legal career, I worked in healthcare administration with a focus on dental practices, where I was involved in business consulting, insurance and patient billing, as well as employee training and integration. My husband owns three practices in the Chicagoland area, and when we first met, he had a single location. Together, we grew the business through acquiring and merging other practices.

Being closely involved in those transactions—and seeing firsthand how attorneys navigated the legal and business complexities—sparked my interest in pursuing law. That experience gave me a unique perspective: I understand both the operational and legal sides of running and transitioning a dental practice.

What do you enjoy most about working with dental clients?

What I enjoy most about working with dental clients is that, for many of them, their practice is truly their life's work. They've often spent decades building a business that reflects their personal values, professional skills, and relationships with patients. When I represent a dentist—whether they're selling to private equity, transitioning to a partner, or planning succession—it's not just a business transaction; it's a pivotal moment in their life.

In many cases, the sale of a dental practice functions like a form of estate planning—it's the nest egg that will fund their family's future. I find it incredibly fulfilling to guide them through a process that can be both exciting and overwhelming, making sure their hard work translates into lasting security and opportunity. Being able to collaborate with them at that intersection of law, finance, and personal legacy is one of the most rewarding parts of my practice.

What trends or challenges are you seeing in the dental industry right now? What should clients be keeping an eye on?

We're still seeing strong private equity activity in the dental space both on the buy side and sell side. Valuations remain competitive, but there's increased scrutiny in EBITDA calculations, including around adjustments like nonrecurring expenses—which can actually be a value-add by an attorney in negotiating practice value on the sell side. Dentists considering selling their practices should ensure organized bookkeeping and regulatory compliance early on due to this increased diligence.

Additionally, we are seeing more and more regulation over healthcare private equity transactions—especially in the form of material transaction notifications, which involve the state regulatory boards and attorney generals' offices in approval of certain transactions. With increased regulatory review, there is another factor for consideration prior to entering into a transaction.

From a general counsel perspective, staffing for practices still remains challenging in a post-COVID world, so retention strategies for staff and associates are of utmost importance.

What's something clients might be surprised to learn about your background or perspective?

The insight that I have from my first-hand experience in seeing how a dental business operates day-to-day—the staffing challenges, payer issues, and operational realities—is usually surprising to clients. I can speak both the legal language and the language of the practice owner, which allows me to anticipate issues and communicate clearly in a way that other attorneys may not.

Just for fun—what's your favorite movie, TV show, book, or vacation destination?

Hard to decide an all time favorite, but my current favorite TV show is Hacks.

KEY FINDINGS

The 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill includes significant implications for dentists and the broader dental workforce

While the ADA and other dental advocacy groups have expressed support for some taxrelated provisions in the "One Beautiful Bill Act," it has also expressed strong concern over Medicaid cuts and student loan changes that could negatively impact providers as well as patients.

While the final reconciliation bill includes some tax relief for dental practices, it also contains provisions threatening access to dental care and placing new financial barriers for prospective and current dental professionals through changes to Medicaid and student loans.

The final bill restores the pass-through entity tax deduction, crucial for small business dentists and prevents a nearly 5% tax increase on dental practices, which the ADA has expressed support for. The original House version would have eliminated this deduction, disproportionately impacting the roughly 90% of dental practices that operate as pass-through entities, like S corporations or partnerships. Dentists, together with organized dental groups, advocated for restoring this deduction to avoid higher tax burdens and potential practice closures, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The bill also includes a permanent 20% small business income deduction, 100% bonus depreciation, and a $40,000 individual state and local tax deduction.

The bill makes deep cuts to the Medicaid program and introduces policies such as work requirements and caps on funding mechanisms, which threaten to reduce access to oral health care, especially for low-income families and individuals in rural areas. This could lead states to roll back adult dental benefits, undermining access to dental care for an estimated 12 million people who could lose coverage, which affects patients, as well as providers' sustainability

The bill also eliminates the GradPLUS loan program and caps lifetime financial aid amounts for undergraduate and professional school students, including dental students. This restriction on loan repayment options imposes new barriers for current and future dental students, raising concerns about exacerbating dental workforce shortages, especially in rural and underserved communities. The final Senate text removed a provision that would have allowed physicians and dentists to count residency training years toward student loan payment deferral, further limiting relief for new dental professionals.

Sources: ADA News, IRS, AAO, Decisions in Dentistry, CareQuest Institute, American's Pediatric Dentists

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.