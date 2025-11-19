Episode 354 – Two Realities, One Nation (Podcast)

America faces unprecedented division. With citizens operating from two incompatible sets of facts and losing any sense of common ground, the dehumanization of both parties is pushing the nation...

America faces unprecedented division. With citizens operating from two incompatible sets of facts and losing any sense of common ground, the dehumanization of both parties is pushing the nation toward a dangerous tipping point in political violence. How can today's leaders rise to meet this moment? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Patrick Martin, and Towner French.

