19 November 2025

Episode 353 – Landing The Economic Plane (Podcast)

Eight months into Trump's presidency, Washington faces shutdown politics, shaky economic signals, and questions about his legacy. As recession fears grow and populism surges, the GOP's midterm prospects may rest on how Trump lands the economic plane. Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Patrick Martin, and Towner French.

Cozen O'Connor
