Episode 353 – Landing The Economic Plane (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Eight months into Trump's presidency, Washington faces
shutdown politics, shaky economic signals, and questions about his
legacy. As recession fears grow and populism surges, the
GOP's midterm prospects may rest on how Trump lands the
economic plane. Featuring Public Strategies' Howard
Schweitzer, Patrick Martin, and Towner French.
