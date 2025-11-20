ARTICLE
20 November 2025

The U.S. Economy: Modest Activity And Intensifying Uncertainty (Ankura Monthly Economic Report November 2025)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Ankura's November 2025 monthly economic tracker highlights a complex outlook for retail and the U.S. Economy in general. Latest government reporting showed Q2-2025 GDP strong at 3.8%...
United States Strategy
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Frank Jones
+1 Authors
Keith Jelinek’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)
Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Insurance topic(s)

Ankura's November 2025 monthly economic tracker highlights a complex outlook for retail and the U.S. Economy in general. Latest government reporting showed Q2-2025 GDP strong at 3.8%, and September retail sales up 5.4% over previous year. However, the labor market is cooling, and consumer sentiment plummeted to a near-record low of 50.3 amid financial strain on lower-income households. Persistent inflation and record household debt also remain key concerns.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of David Tait
David Tait
Photo of Frank Jones
Frank Jones
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More