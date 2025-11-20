The U.S. Economy: Modest Activity And Intensifying Uncertainty (Ankura Monthly Economic Report November 2025)

Ankura's November 2025 monthly economic tracker highlights a complex outlook for retail and the U.S. Economy in general. Latest government reporting showed Q2-2025 GDP strong at 3.8%, and September retail sales up 5.4% over previous year. However, the labor market is cooling, and consumer sentiment plummeted to a near-record low of 50.3 amid financial strain on lower-income households. Persistent inflation and record household debt also remain key concerns.

