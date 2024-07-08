Investments And Security Figures Q1 2024

All regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued to see a marked increase in the last 12 months with Private Funds up more than 4%.

Q1 2023 (31 March) Q2 2023 (30 June) Q3 2023 (30 September) Q4 2023 (31 December) Q1 2024 (31 March) Mutual Funds 12,963 12,995 13,008 12,802 12,805 Registered 8,769 8,804 8,833 8,681 8,685 Master 3,215 3,215 3,208 3,175 3,171 Administered 287 287 283 269 266 Licensed 52 52 52 50 48 Limited Investor Funds 640 637 632 627 635 Private Funds 16,129 16,391 16,530 16,551 16,787 Mutual Fund Administrators 73 74 74 74 71 Full 67 68 68 68 65 Restricted 6 6 6 6 6 Exempted 0 0 0 0 0 Securities and Investment 46 46 43 46 45 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,657 1,632 1,571 1,571 1,502



Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics