Investments And Security Figures Q1 2024

All regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued to see a marked increase in the last 12 months with Private Funds up more than 4%.
|
Q1 2023
(31 March)
|
Q2 2023
(30 June)
|
Q3 2023
(30 September)
|
Q4 2023
(31 December)
|
Q1 2024
(31 March)
|Mutual Funds
|12,963
|12,995
|13,008
|12,802
|12,805
|Registered
|8,769
|8,804
|8,833
|8,681
|8,685
|Master
|3,215
|3,215
|3,208
|3,175
|3,171
|Administered
|287
|287
|283
|269
|266
|Licensed
|52
|52
|52
|50
|48
|Limited Investor Funds
|640
|637
|632
|627
|635
|Private Funds
|16,129
|16,391
|16,530
|16,551
|16,787
|Mutual Fund Administrators
|73
|74
|74
|74
|71
|Full
|67
|68
|68
|68
|65
|Restricted
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Exempted
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Securities and Investment
|46
|46
|43
|46
|45
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,657
|1,632
|1,571
|1,571
|1,502
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics
Originally published by 28 June, 2024
