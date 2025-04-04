Investments And Security Figures Q4 2024

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up 4.6%. Funds may have previously been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.

Q42023 (31December) Q12024 (31 March) Q22024 (30June) Q32024 (30 September) Q42024 (31December) Mutual Funds 12,802 12,805 12,893 12,963 12,858 Registered 8,681 8,685 8,769 8,843 8,785 Master 3,175 3,171 3,182 3,192 3,154 Administered 269 266 267 259 257 Licensed 50 48 48 48 46 Limited Investor Funds 627 635 627 621 616 Private Funds 16,551 16,787 17,020 17,104 17,292 Total Fund Administrators 74 71 70 70 69 Securities and Investment 46 45 45 42 42 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,571 1,502 1,429 1411 1,411

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

