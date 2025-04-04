Investments And Security Figures Q4 2024

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up 4.6%. Funds may have previously been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.
|
Q42023
(31December)
|
Q12024
(31 March)
|
Q22024
(30June)
|
Q32024
(30 September)
|
Q42024
(31December)
|Mutual Funds
|12,802
|12,805
|12,893
|12,963
|12,858
|Registered
|8,681
|8,685
|8,769
|8,843
|8,785
|Master
|3,175
|3,171
|3,182
|3,192
|3,154
|Administered
|269
|266
|267
|259
|257
|Licensed
|50
|48
|48
|48
|46
|Limited Investor Funds
|627
|635
|627
|621
|616
|Private Funds
|16,551
|16,787
|17,020
|17,104
|17,292
|Total Fund Administrators
|74
|71
|70
|70
|69
|Securities and Investment
|46
|45
|45
|42
|42
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,571
|1,502
|1,429
|1411
|1,411
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics
