New UK Crypto Regime: Trading Platforms, Admission To Trading And Market Abuse Regime

The countdown to the UK's new crypto regime has begun. On December 15, 2025, the UK published finalised regulations with licensing and market abuse regimes for the crypto market, effective from October 25, 2027. The regulations were accompanied by several related consultations on new FCA rules.

This webinar, the final in our series of three webinars on the new crypto regime, discusses the regulatory requirements and business structuring considerations for cryptoasset trading platforms arising from the FCA's recent publications and the FCA's current consultation on admissions, disclosures and market abuse.

Watch the webinar.

View the slides.

View our first webinar in the series "New UK crypto regime: regulated activities".

View our second webinar in the series "New UK crypto regime: proposed application of the FCA Handbook and prudential rules".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.