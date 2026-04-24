Debt Sales 101 Mini-Series — Episode 4: The Regulatory Landscape For Debt Sales Today (Podcast)

In Episode 4 of our Debt Sales 101 mini-series, we focus on the current regulatory landscape governing debt sales and how recent developments are shaping the market. We discuss how oversight has become more fragmented, more active, and increasingly driven by state regulators and attorneys general, and how that shift is affecting both buyers and sellers.

A central theme in this episode is that regulation is no longer a background consideration. It is a primary driver of pricing, deal structure, and buyer participation. We walk through key regulatory themes, including the importance of documentation and chain of title, increased product-specific scrutiny, and the growing focus on consumer outcomes and potential UDAAP risk. Regulators are increasingly looking upstream at sellers and their diligence, documentation, and oversight practices, rather than focusing solely on collectors.

We also discuss how these regulatory developments are affecting the economics of debt sales. Changes at the state level, as well as evolving rules in areas such as medical debt and student loans, have introduced additional compliance complexity and, in some cases, reduced pricing or limited buyer participation. At the same time, emerging product areas continue to evolve as buyers assess regulatory risk and opportunity.

The key takeaway from this episode is that understanding the regulatory environment upfront is critical to executing a successful debt sale. A well-structured process, supported by strong diligence, documentation, and contractual protections, is essential to managing risk and achieving expected value.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.