FINRA Facts And Trends: April 2026

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Welcome to the latest issue of Bracewell’s FINRA Facts and Trends, a newsletter devoted to condensing and digesting recent FINRA developments in the areas of enforcement, regulation and dispute resolution.

If you have been paying attention to FINRA lately, you may have noticed a theme: the regulator is in the midst of a significant self-reinvention. Under its “FINRA Forward” banner, FINRA is taking a hard look at some of the most foundational features of how it operates and it is asking the industry to weigh in.

This issue of FINRA Facts and Trends covers two of the most consequential developments to emerge from that effort. First, we examine Regulatory Notice 26-06, a sweeping request for comment that puts virtually every aspect of FINRA’s arbitration process on the table, from forum selection and the six-year eligibility rule to arbitrator qualifications, discovery management and punitive damages. Second, we look at a series of enhancements to FINRA’s enforcement program that promise earlier engagement with potential respondents, greater transparency throughout investigations and more opportunities to shape the record before formal charges are filed. Together, these developments signal that FINRA is committed to fundamentally rethinking virtually every aspect of its dispute resolution and enforcement operations.

FINRA Eyes a Top-to-Bottom Overhaul of Its Arbitration Rules

FINRA may be gearing up for the most consequential rethinking of its arbitration system in years. As part of its broader FINRA Forward modernization initiative, FINRA is using Regulatory Notice 26-06 to ask whether core features of its forum, touching on virtually every procedural aspect of FINRA arbitrations, still make sense in their current form.

This request for comment, along with FINRA’s broader modernization push over the past year, has the potential to be a landmark moment for FINRA arbitrations. It is a sign that FINRA is seriously considering whether the ground rules of arbitration should change in fundamental ways.

Threshold Defenses: Forum Selection and the Eligibility Rule

The potential changes extend even to forum selection: i.e., the basic question of who must arbitrate in FINRA. In the customer context, FINRA is requesting comment on, and thus, appears open to considering for the first time, whether to allow parties to contractually opt out of FINRA arbitration for certain types of claims. As for industry disputes, FINRA is similarly asking whether business-related disputes should be subject to mandatory FINRA arbitration.

Any shift on that front could be highly significant, because it would go to the threshold issue of whether FINRA arbitration is mandatory at all in certain cases, potentially reshaping where, and under what procedural rules, some of the industry’s most important disputes get litigated.

The Notice also revisits one of the most consequential threshold defenses in FINRA arbitration: the six-year eligibility rule. FINRA expressly asks whether it should eliminate the rule and leave timeliness to applicable statutes of limitations or instead clarify that the rule operates as a statute of repose barring claims based on transactions or events occurring more than six years before filing. FINRA further asks whether claims involving continuing harm or concealment should remain eligible even when the underlying transaction is older than six years. Those questions could materially affect both customer claims and intra-industry disputes, particularly in cases involving long-lived investments, alleged ongoing misconduct or late-discovered losses.

Procedural Nuts and Bolts: Motions, Arbitrator Selection and Discovery

On dispositive motion practice, FINRA is signaling continued interest in the balance between efficiency and fairness. The Notice recites the current framework: pre-hearing motions to dismiss are discouraged, may be granted only in narrow circumstances, must be decided by the full panel, require a hearing or waiver, and, if denied, carry fee-shifting consequences and possible sanctions for frivolous or bad-faith practice. By reopening the topic, FINRA appears to be inviting renewed debate over whether the present restrictions remain appropriate or should be loosened or tightened further.

The sections on arbitrator quality control are also important. FINRA asks whether the composition of its arbitrator rosters should differ between customer and intra-industry cases, whether educational or professional prerequisites should change, whether arbitrator selection procedures should be adjusted and whether additional mandatory or specialized training should be required for more complex cases or categories of claims. These questions suggest that FINRA is focusing not only on the rules governing cases, but also on the qualifications of the decision-makers applying them.

Discovery and case administration are another major theme. FINRA is already developing a voluntary meet-and-confer program at the outset of an arbitration to address discovery issues. Now, FINRA is also asking whether arbitrators should have access to a central support resource for procedural or evidentiary questions, whether case-management requirements should become more stringent, whether FINRA should exercise more real-time oversight of proceedings and what DR Portal enhancements might improve efficiency and accessibility. These proposals could be particularly relevant for firms focused on reducing costs and compressing timelines in more document-intensive cases.

FINRA’s discussion of punitive damages may attract especially close attention from firms and defense counsel. The Notice reiterates that FINRA rules do not permit pre-dispute customer arbitration agreements to limit arbitrators’ ability to make awards, including punitive damages where otherwise available under governing law. FINRA reports that punitive damages have been awarded in only about 3 percent of awards rendered from March 1988 through December 2025, but it nevertheless asks whether additional safeguards are appropriate, including bifurcation, heightened standards, mandatory explained decisions, enhanced arbitrator qualifications or even an internal appellate process for punitive-damages awards. For respondents concerned about outlier awards, this portion of the Notice may present one of the most concrete opportunities to advocate for additional procedural protections.

The Notice also addresses transparency and post-award recovery. With respect to Arbitration Awards Online, FINRA asks whether it should be able to redact or remove awards in some circumstances and whether the database should become more functionally searchable. On unpaid awards, FINRA acknowledges the continuing problem of customers obtaining awards that they cannot collect, notes that FINRA already requires prompt payment and suspends members or associated persons that fail to pay and asks whether additional approaches should be considered to enhance resources available to satisfy awards.

U5 Defamation Claims

Finally, FINRA turns to Form U5 defamation claims, another area of long-running concern for firms and registered representatives. The Notice says FINRA has received feedback that arbitrators should be given more guidance on the substantive elements of defamation and that damages should not be awarded unless the panel expressly finds that the statement at issue was false and made in bad faith and with malice in fact. If that feedback is implemented, it would go a long way to bringing defamation claims brought in FINRA more in line with the prevailing law in standard litigation.

Regulatory Notice 26-06 is not a narrow housekeeping release. It is a broad invitation to revisit foundational aspects of FINRA arbitration, including who must arbitrate, when claims may be brought, how panels are selected and trained, how discovery is managed, what remedies are available and how awards are publicized and collected.

Firms with significant arbitration exposure should consider whether to submit comments, particularly on issues such as forum selection, the eligibility rule, discovery management, punitive damages, unpaid awards and Form U5-related claims. Because the comment period closes on May 1, 2026, interested stakeholders have a relatively short window to shape whatever rule proposals may follow.

FINRA Revamps Its Enforcement Program

FINRA recently announced a series of enhancements to its enforcement program designed to increase transparency, improve efficiency and provide member firms with additional opportunities to engage with Enforcement division staff throughout the life cycle of an investigation. The changes, announced by FINRA’s Head of Enforcement, Bill St. Louis, are part of FINRA’s broader “FINRA Forward” initiative — the same modernization effort driving the arbitration rule overhaul discussed above — and reflect a shift toward earlier and more structured engagement with potential respondents.

Under the enhanced framework, when a matter is referred to its Enforcement division, FINRA will offer an introductory meeting with Enforcement division staff. The introductory meeting is designed to serve as an early touchpoint, allowing Enforcement division staff to describe the investigative process and outline their initial areas of focus, while giving firms an opportunity to ask process‑related questions and raise preliminary factual or contextual issues. This early engagement may allow firms to better understand FINRA’s concerns at the outset and consider whether early clarification, remediation or follow‑up submissions may be appropriate.

Pre-Rule 8210 Outreach and 90-Day Status Updates

FINRA also indicated that, in non‑exigent matters, its Enforcement division may engage in pre‑Rule 8210 outreach before issuing formal information requests. This approach is intended to promote more efficient fact‑gathering and dialogue prior to the commencement of compulsory requests for documents or testimony.

Once an investigation is underway, FINRA will require Enforcement division staff to provide status updates at least every 90 days, a measure designed to reduce prolonged periods of uncertainty and provide firms with greater predictability regarding the progress of investigations.

Expanded Pre-Wells Engagement

At the conclusion of an investigation, FINRA will offer firms an additional meeting with Enforcement division staff before the Wells process begins. During this meeting, the Enforcement division will share its investigative findings and the evidence supporting them, and firms will have an opportunity to respond to address factual issues, provide mitigating information or supply additional context before formal charges are proposed. FINRA has described this step as intended to reduce “surprise” and support more informed charging decisions.

Collectively, these enhancements underscore FINRA’s stated goal of encouraging earlier, more transparent dialogue and may present firms with additional opportunities to shape the enforcement record before charges are filed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.