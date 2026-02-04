Fund Annual Return Services – Private Funds

All funds regulated under the Cayman Islands' Private Funds Act must submit to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) a Fund Annual Return (FAR) Form. The FAR Form is the official form which fund operators use to provide general, operating and financial information on the fund to CIMA. The submission of a FAR Form is a requirement of the Private Funds (Annual Returns) Regulations.

The FAR Form must be submitted to CIMA via the Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission (REEFS) system within six months of the Fund's financial year end.

Funds that haven't received capital contributions do not need to file a FAR Form however need to file a declaration of no capital contributions.

FAR Services – Private Funds

Conyers Governance (Cayman) Limited provides end-to-end FAR completion and filing services to fund advisors ensuring local regulatory deadlines are met. FAR Services for Private Funds include submitting to CIMA the following documents covering a Fund's financial year, within six months of the Private Fund's financial year end:

Annual Audited Financial Statements as required by section 13(4) of the Private Funds Act;

Private Fund FAR Form;

Declaration pursuant to section 42 of the Private Funds (Annual Returns) Regulations;

Related Private Fund Entity Form (if applicable); and

Submitting to CIMA, on behalf of the Private Fund, the FAR filing fee.

Requesting an audit extension and submitting to CIMA the extension fee.

