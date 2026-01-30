FUNDed – January 2026

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in North America
We are pleased to present our January 2026 edition of FUNDed, the Maples Group's industry publication for the global fund finance market.
This edition focuses on the US, European and Asia markets and draws exclusively on our internal data aggregated from a review of terms across more than 1,000 transactions completed during 2025. Our global team has analysed the data to uncover key developments influencing the fund finance landscape across the US, Europe and Asia.
What's Inside?
Discover comprehensive global fund finance market reviews, deal activity insights and in-depth analysis on:
- Subscription lines
- Deal trends
- NAV facilities
- Pricing trends
- Amendments
Read FUNDed now to unlock the trends driving fund finance forward and what's in store for 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]