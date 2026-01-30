FUNDed – January 2026

We are pleased to present our January 2026 edition of FUNDed, the Maples Group's industry publication for the global fund finance market.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

Article Insights

Tina Meigh’s articles from Maples Group are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in North America

We are pleased to present our January 2026 edition of FUNDed, the Maples Group's industry publication for the global fund finance market.

This edition focuses on the US, European and Asia markets and draws exclusively on our internal data aggregated from a review of terms across more than 1,000 transactions completed during 2025. Our global team has analysed the data to uncover key developments influencing the fund finance landscape across the US, Europe and Asia.

What's Inside?

Discover comprehensive global fund finance market reviews, deal activity insights and in-depth analysis on:

Subscription lines

Deal trends

NAV facilities

Pricing trends

Amendments

Read FUNDed now to unlock the trends driving fund finance forward and what's in store for 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.