Temporary Closure For General Registry Cayman Brac Office

For urgent General Registry matters during the transition period, persons can contact Shania Tibbetts at 925-6517 or Kristi McLean on 916-7932.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Article Insights

Cayman Islands Government are most popular: in North America

with readers working within the Technology industries

Grand Cayman, 25 February 2026 - The General Registry office in Avistar Building, West End, Cayman Brac is expected to be closed the week of 2 March for renovations and reopen on Monday, 9 March from 9am.

Normal office hours will resume, with the offices open Mondays to Fridays, 9:00am to 4:00pm. General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

For urgent General Registry matters during the transition period, persons can contact Shania Tibbetts at 925-6517 or Kristi McLean on 916-7932.

Persons are advised that the Department for Commerce and Investment (DCI) Cayman Brac offices will be impacted by the renovations. During this period, the DCI office in Creek will remain open to clients while DCI staff relocate to the Avistar Building in West End, effective 9 March. For urgent DCI matters during the transition period, persons can contact Steven Scott at 948-2400.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.