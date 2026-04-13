From Brussels To Road Town: A Wake Up Call For BVI Restructuring

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As policymakers in Brussels continue to advance a harmonised approach to restructuring and insolvency, offshore jurisdictions such as the British Virgin Islands may appear, at first glance, to sit outside that development. In reality, the distance between Brussels and Road Town is far smaller than it seems. The question is not whether European harmonisation applies to the BVI – it plainly does not – but whether it should serve as a catalyst for change.

It should.

The European project, driven in part by the EU Restructuring Directive, is often described as harmonisation. That understates its significance. What it really represents is a clear market signal: modern restructurings require structured tools capable of preserving value across complex, multi-creditor capital structures. Cross-class cram down, debtor-in-possession models, and moratoria are not innovations for their own sake. They are responses to a simple commercial reality: consensual solutions are not always available, and delay destroys value. That is the point the BVI cannot afford to miss.

The BVI’s Current Model — Strength, But Strain

The BVI remains grounded in a flexible, court-driven framework under the Insolvency Act 2003.

Restructurings are typically achieved primarily through schemes of arrangement, provisional liquidation with a restructuring purpose and recognition of, and assistance to, foreign proceedings.

This model has worked. It is nimble, pragmatic, and supported by a sophisticated Commercial Court. Foreign courts have long recognised BVI officeholders, and there is no structural impediment to cross-border effectiveness. But the issue is no longer recognition, it is capability. Fashioning old tools for modern restructurings is becoming increasingly strained. Schemes remain powerful but are inherently consensual. Provisional liquidation, even in its “soft touch” form, is still rooted in a liquidation framework. Neither is designed for situations where creditor alignment simply cannot be achieved. Absent a framework tailored to modern restructuring demands, the BVI risks being left behind.

Where jurisdictions offer structured restructuring plans with cross-class cram down, they are now increasingly being chosen, not as an alternative to Chapter 11 long regarded as the gold standard of international restructuring, but as a means of avoiding it altogether.

A recent and telling example is the decision by New Fortress Energy to pursue a UK restructuring plan rather than a Chapter 11 process. The stated rationale was clear: a Chapter 11 would have resulted in “serious destruction in value to all stakeholders.”

The availability of a targeted, court-sanctioned restructuring tool, capable of binding dissenting creditors, is no longer a luxury. It is central to value preservation. Without such a tool, the BVI risks being bypassed entirely in favour of jurisdictions that can deliver that outcome.

Judicial Creativity Is No Longer Enough

The BVI Commercial Court has shown considerable ingenuity in facilitating restructuring outcomes, including through light-touch provisional liquidation and cross-border cooperation. That ingenuity has allowed the jurisdiction to remain relevant in complex, multi-jurisdictional restructurings. But there are limits. Judicial innovation cannot replicate what is, at its core, a legislative lacuna. Nor can it provide the certainty required by sophisticated creditor groups when structuring deals at the outset. The global restructuring landscape is shifting toward predictable, codified tools. Against that backdrop, reliance on flexibility alone is no longer a sufficient differentiator. Indeed, it may inhibit progress.

With lessons from restructuring mechanisms globally, the BVI is uniquely well-positioned to develop a bespoke restructuring product, grounded in its existing jurisprudence, supported by a respected Commercial Court and already integrated into its existing strong cross-border recognition framework. It does not need to replicate onshore regimes wholesale. Nor should it. Instead, the focus should be on developing a targeted restructuring plan regime, capable of cross-class cram down, efficient and cost-effective, tailored to offshore holding structures, and designed to preserve value rather than default to liquidation. Its strength ought to be its ability to be readily exported and recognised elsewhere.

A Strategic Inflection Point

The BVI now faces a clear choice. It can continue to rely on existing mechanisms, accepting that the most complex and value-sensitive restructurings will migrate to jurisdictions offering more sophisticated tools, or it can act. The introduction of a purpose-built BVI restructuring regime would not merely align the BVI with global trends. It would allow the jurisdiction to offer something distinct: a flexible, court-driven, but statutorily supported restructuring framework designed for modern cross-border restructurings. In short, a product that competes without merely replicating existing models.

To be clear, the BVI is not subject to European harmonisation. But it would be a mistake to treat developments in Brussels as distant or irrelevant. They are a signal, and, increasingly, a benchmark. The real question is not whether the BVI follows Brussels. It is whether it responds at all. The jurisdiction has the court, the credibility, and the cross-border reach. What it now requires is a restructuring tool that matches that standing.

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