Mergers And Capital Measurement Under Reg W: Aggregating Capital Until The Next Call Report

When two depository institutions merge, a practical question arises: how does the surviving bank measure its capital stock and surplus for Regulation W purposes during the gap between the merger date and the filing of the merged bank’s first consolidated Call Report?

The Federal Reserve provides helpful flexibility. The surviving bank may use the aggregate capital stock and surplus of the two merging depository institutions until the merged bank files its next Call Report. This allows the merged institution to capture the benefit of the combined capital base immediately, rather than being constrained to just one institution’s last-filed Call Report.

This is important because mergers can involve significant intercompany activity during integration, and being stuck with only one bank’s pre-merger capital figure could artificially constrain necessary post-merger transactions with affiliates.

The key requirement is that once the merged institution files its first consolidated Call Report, that becomes the new baseline for all Regulation W calculations on a go-forward basis.

DM Tip: In merger planning, calculate the combined Regulation W capacity early. Document the aggregate capital stock and surplus of both merging institutions as of their respective last Call Reports, and use this figure for compliance monitoring during the integration period until your first post-merger Call Report is filed.