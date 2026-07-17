Guide To Blockchain & Crypto-Assets In The British Virgin Islands 2026

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The British Virgin Islands Blockchain & Crypto-Assets 2026 guide provides the latest legal information on the evolution and regulation of these markets, licensing and set-up requirements for businesses, cross-border services, defi considerations, and information on payments and stablecoins, as well as tokenisation and real-world assets.

1 Overview of Blockchain and Crypto-Assets



1.1 Blockchain

1.1.1 Evolution of Uses of Blockchain

As one of the foremost offshore financial centres, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is recognised across the globe as the premier jurisdiction for the registration of asset-holding companies.

Notwithstanding that the majority of the BVI’s financial services legislation was written before the recent blockchain revolution began, the BVI has committed to being a welcoming jurisdiction for technology and innovation, and has taken a number of legal and regulatory steps to make the BVI a jurisdiction that will allow such innovation to thrive.

The BVI has been open and clear in its ambition to become a global technology hub, such declaration being supported by a sound legal framework. The BVI proved a popular choice for issuers of virtual assets since the initial coin offering (ICO) boom of 2017–18. The BVI has remained a popular venue due to its flexible, business-orientated legislation and internationally recognised securities regulatory regime, which have enabled the jurisdiction to move with the trends in the blockchain field. Most recently, these jurisdictional features have encouraged a shift towards security tokens and stablecoins being issued through BVI structures. This evidence of flexibility means that the BVI has a proven track record of continuing to develop with fast-moving trends, and is well placed to take advantage of the latest shift towards tokenisation, securitising common assets and decentralised finance (DeFi) products as well as virtual asset or tokenised funds.

The BVI Virtual Asset Service Providers Act (the VASP Act), which regulates virtual asset service providers, came into force on 1 February 2023 (see 2.2. Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks) and has attracted a number of new entrants to the BVI market with multiple licensees now operating under the framework. The Commission has also confirmed that the sale of a virtual asset by way of a new issuance is excluded from the requirement to register under the VASP Act.

As we look forward, global regulatory convergence for virtual assets is advancing, resulting in increased compliance costs as well as obligations on virtual asset native business, including CRS 2.0 and the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

1.1.2 Regulatory Sandbox

A regulatory sandbox regime was launched in 2020 to support and facilitate innovation in the financial technology sector in the BVI and allow businesses to trial new products and services which amount to “Innovative FinTech” for a limited period, under the supervision of the BVI Financial Services Commission (the Commission), without the need to apply for a licence to conduct financial services business in the BVI.

The sandbox is open to any companies or limited partnerships incorporated in the BVI, as well as non-BVI companies looking to conduct business in the BVI. Participants can remain in the sandbox for up to 18 months, with the opportunity to extend for a further six months. At the end of the testing period (including any extension to the original testing period), the sandbox participant must employ an exit strategy and exit the regulatory sandbox by applying to transition to continue as a licensee or wind down operations.

An application for entry into the sandbox will consist principally of a business proposal to cover, among other things, the following:

the proposed product or service, and how this encompasses innovation to improve accessibility, efficiency, effectiveness, security, quality in the provision of, or addresses shortcomings or opens up new opportunities in, financial services or the regulation thereof;

the testing already carried out on the proposed product (with the expectation that testing, to the extent permitted by legislation, will be carried out prior to entry into the sandbox);

details on the proposed customers (including estimated numbers, investment experience and geographical reach);

an analysis of the risk profile of the proposals and the measures to be taken to manage those risks;

an indication of the resources (whether financial, technological, human or otherwise) available to the application; and

a strategy for exiting the sandbox.

1.1.3 Regulation of Blockchain Technology

The Commission recognises the importance of new technologies used to provide or support financial services business and the potential impact on financial services being offered in or from within the BVI. Industry stakeholders, including regulators and regulated entities, are increasingly relying on fintech to obtain economies of scale, to facilitate financial supervision and compliance, to improve the delivery of services and to manage risks.

In March 2025, the Commission announced the establishment of a VASP Advisory Committee (the Committee) which formalises the membership of a core group of persons from within the private sector with whom the Commission engages on matters relating to VASPs and the VASP Act. Such a forum, made up of a number of industry stakeholders, is a welcome initiative and reflects a positive approach to collaboration and transparency within the jurisdiction.

The BVI operates a technology-neutral approach for regulating blockchain, which does not seek to regulate the technology that underlies virtual assets or VASP activities but the natural or legal persons behind such technologies that conduct VASP activities as a business on behalf of another natural or legal person. This approach is in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Standards from which the VASP Act derives.

Data Protection

The BVI’s Data Protection Act, 2021 (DPA), is drafted around a set of EU-style data protection principles to which data controllers must adhere. Personal data must be collected in a fair and transparent manner and only be used and disclosed for purposes properly understood and agreed to by data subjects. Any personal data collected must be adequate and kept up to date, and should not be retained for longer than is necessary to fulfil the collection purposes.

Importantly, the DPA provides a standard framework for both public and private entities in the management of the personal data they use. Internationally active organisations will find many similarities between the DPA and data protection laws of other jurisdictions where they are active, but there are some key differences. The DPA provides for a lighter-touch approach to data protection regulation than other jurisdictions in the region.

BVI courts recognise and subscribe to the common law duties of confidentiality and privacy, and English common law is persuasive, although not binding, in the BVI. As a result, all entities that manage and maintain personal data will be subject to the common law duty of confidentiality described above.

The duty of confidentiality has also been codified in various aspects of BVI legislation, in particular the Banks and Trust Companies Act, 1990 (as amended), which regulates all banking and trust/fiduciary-related activities in the BVI. Licensed operators of such businesses, regulated by the Commission, are under a general obligation to maintain the confidentiality of a client’s personal data unless the individual has granted specific permission for its release or disclosure to third parties. This obligation may be limited where the licensee is required to deal with anti-money laundering and similar legislation.

As a result, the immutability of the blockchain creates tension with certain data protection principles, requiring careful structuring of how personal data is stored and accessed, with developers having to consider privacy‑by‑design when building blockchain infrastructure to ensure compliance.

1.1.4 Smart Contracts

There are no laws or regulations in respect of the legal enforceability of private contractual arrangements made in whole or in part utilising agreed-upon computer code that executes across multiple “nodes” on a blockchain-based network.

The BVI’s Electronic Transactions Act, 2021 (ETA) provides the legal foundation for recognising electronic records, electronic signatures, and electronically formed contracts, ensuring that a contract is not denied legal effect solely because it is electronic. Provided the elements of contract formation are satisfied – offer, acceptance, consideration or execution as a deed and certainty of terms, and intention to create legal relations – a smart contract is enforceable in the same way as any traditional agreement.

There are no binding judicial decisions or recognised interpretations addressing legal enforceability of private contractual arrangements.

1.1.5 Industry and Trade Bodies

BVI Finance, a group that represents the BVI’s financial services sector, engages with the financial services industry, regulators, the government and the media to promote the development and use of new technologies in the BVI.

In addition to the Committee (see 1.1.3 Regulation of Blockchain Technology), whose mandate includes the consideration of regulatory challenges which exist in the VASP ecosystem as well as opportunities for BVI market advancement and technology-enhanced regulatory supervision, BVI Finance, has established a digital assets working group to engage with the financial services industry, regulators, the government and the media to promote the development and use of new technologies in the BVI.

1.2 Crypto-Assets

1.2.1 Property Considerations

Historically, the BVI courts (adopting well-established English common law principles) recognised two classes of property, namely (i) a chose in possession; and (ii) a chose in action; however, certain statutes in the BVI provide that English common law and principles of equity apply in the BVI, with English law being a highly persuasive authority in the BVI.

The English High Court, in AA v Persons Unknown and Others, endorsed the view of the UK Jurisdictional Taskforce’s Statement (the precursor to the UK’s Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025, which received Royal Assent on 2 December 2025), and indicated that crypto-assets are to be treated, in principle, as property under English law. This position was cited in the BVI case of Philip Smith and Jason Kardachi in their capacity as joint liquidators of Torque Group Holdings Limited (in liquidation) v Torque Group Holdings Limited (in liquidation), where Justice Wallbank in the BVI Commercial Court held that crypto-assets should be treated as “assets or property”.

As to the ownership of crypto-assets in the case, Justice Wallbank recognised that the test for ownership of crypto-assets should be decided on the basis of who holds the private key that facilitates dealing with those assets. He found in the case that the crypto-assets in the “User Trading Wallets” were assets that belonged to the owner of the wallets who held the private key.

While this has not yet been tested in the BVI courts, subject to contractual terms, transfers of crypto-assets would likely be considered final once they have reached finality on the blockchain and are credited to the wallet of the recipient to which they hold a key (regardless of whether these can be transferred).

Where digital assets represent shares in a BVI company, the register of members is prima facie evidence of ownership of the shares, and, therefore, legal title to the underlying shares represented by the token will be determined (in the absence of fraud, manifest error, or other extraordinary circumstances) by reference to the company’s register of members (which can be maintained in a digital format). A BVI company’s constitutional documents will usually oblige the company to treat the holder entered on the register of members as the sole person entitled to the shares, including any voting rights and dividend payments in respect thereof.

There are currently no restrictions on the use of digital assets in collateral arrangements.

1.2.2 Access to Banking

There are no BVI‑specific legal or regulatory restrictions on which banking or payment partners a VASP may use, provided AML/CFT obligations are met.

Access to local banking services remains a practical challenge for many virtual asset businesses operating from the BVI. There is no prohibition on BVI‑licensed banks providing accounts to VASPs, and the Commission has not issued guidance restricting such relationships. However, in practice, BVI entities often encounter difficulties driven primarily by the policies of international correspondent banks, which may view virtual asset activity as carrying elevated AML/CFT and reputational risk.

1.2.3 ESG/Sustainable Finance

There are currently no ESG/sustainable finance requirements that apply to digital assets in the BVI. No work is known to have been undertaken on indicators to estimate the environmental impact of digital assets or the consensus mechanism on which they rely.

1.2.4 Tax

The BVI is tax neutral, with no direct taxation on companies and a nominal rate of income tax on individuals, which has made it an attractive destination for technology entrepreneurs. There may, however, be tax implications for beneficial owners in their own jurisdiction.

BVI financial institutions have been reporting under FATCA and the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) for many years, and any virtual asset business that falls within the definition of a Reporting Financial Institution must continue to meet those obligations, including as they relate to amendments brought forward under CRS 2.0 (which has an effective implementation date in the BVI of 1 January 2026). Undoubtedly, CARF is one of the most significant global virtual asset reporting-related developments as it enhances transparency over the transactions of crypto-asset users and the activities of reporting crypto-asset service providers. Having committed to adopt CARF, BVI-reporting crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) will be required to collect and report data on transactions, user identities and tax residences to the relevant tax authority.

1.2.5 Insolvency

There are no specific resolution or insolvency requirements/regimes specific to digital asset firms, and the provisions of the Insolvency Act (Revised 2020) will apply. Virtual assets held by a BVI entity in liquidation are treated as property of the estate available for distribution to creditors, consistent with the BVI courts’ treatment of crypto-assets as property (see 1.2.1 Property Considerations). In practice, liquidators face challenges, including tracing assets across blockchains, obtaining private keys, and co-ordinating with foreign liquidators and exchanges.

As discussed in 1.2.1 Property Considerations, there have been a number of recent decisions in the BVI that demonstrate the BVI courts’ ability to understand complex cryptocurrency issues but also demonstrate the desire of the Court to be at the forefront of this international area of developing law. Written judgment remains limited, although, by way of example, in Philip Smith and Jason Kardachi (in their capacity as joint liquidators) v Torque Group Holdings Limited, the BVI accepted that cryptocurrency was a form of property, and in ChainSwap v The Owner of Digital Waller & Ors, the court permitted relief against persons unknown (as owners of cryptocurrency wallets). In November 2023, Justice Mangatal handed down a written judgment in BVIHCM2023/0239 AQF v XIO & Ors. While the names were strictly anonymised, the judgment clearly records relief being granted to an applicant in the form of a freezing order (amongst other things) against a person unknown as well as the second and third respondents “who issue and operate a well-known cryptocurrency”. In its recital of leading English authorities on the same, the court also granted certain disclosure relief and permission to serve out.

1.2.6 Industry and Trade Bodies

See 1.1.5 Industry and Trade Bodies.

2 Regulation

2.1 Regulators and International Alignment

The Commission is the regulatory authority responsible for financial services business (including the VASP Act) in the BVI.

The Commission’s principal functions include supervising, monitoring and regulating financial services businesses carried on in or from within the BVI, monitoring the effectiveness of financial services legislation and making recommendations to the BVI Cabinet on amendments to financial services legislation.

The BVI Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) is the BVI’s financial intelligence unit (FIU) and one of the key competent authorities responsible for preventing, detecting, and analysing financial crime. It plays a central role in the BVI’s AML/CFT/CPF framework and fulfils the requirements of FATF Recommendation 29, which mandates that every jurisdiction maintain an independent FIU. The FIA is also the reporting authority of the BVI and, as a result, receives all suspicious activity reports (SARs)/suspicious transaction reports (STRs) pertaining to ML/TF/PF.

The BVI aligns its AML/CFT framework with FATF Recommendations. Since June 2025, the BVI has made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) to strengthen the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and has since taken steps to improve its AML/CFT regime by strengthening fit and proper checks, ensuring basic information on legal persons is available to the general public, and raising awareness of how legal persons can be misused for money laundering and terrorist financing. In the CFATF’s report published in October 2025, the CFATF indicated that the BVI has made significant progress in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in its Mutual Evaluation, with 40 Recommendations now rated “compliant” or “largely compliant”.

2.2 Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks

The primary legal question is which regulatory regime an instrument or product falls under: an “investment” governed by the BVI’s Securities and Investment Business Act (2020 revised edition) (as amended) (SIBA); or a “virtual asset” captured by the VASP Act, a combination of both, or neither. That determination drives the applicable rules and regulatory treatment; both regimes can apply if an instrument or product exhibits features of each, while certain items may be excluded altogether.

SIBA sets out an exhaustive list of financial instruments that constitute “investments”. Cryptographic tokens are not expressly included in that list. However, whether the characteristics of a token or other digital asset could nevertheless render it an “investment” under SIBA is a fact-specific enquiry dependent on the unique functionalities exhibited by the token or asset. If a token qualifies as an “investment” under SIBA, reference should be made to certain regulated activities (requiring a SIBA licence), including (among others) dealing in, or arranging deals in, ”investments”, custody, administration of “investments” and operating an “investment exchange”. Service providers engaging in such activities may be required to be licensed under SIBA.

Under the VASP Act, activities conducted as a business on behalf of another person involving “virtual assets”, including (but not limited to) exchange services, transfers, safekeeping or administration of virtual assets, operating a virtual assets exchange and custody of virtual assets, would be considered regulated activities. Where a person carries on any of these activities in or from within the BVI, that person must be registered as a VASP.

In the BVI FSC’s Guidance on the Regulation of Virtual Assets in the Virgin Islands (July 2020), the BVI FSC clarified that “virtual assets and virtual assets-related products used as a means of payment for goods and services which provide the purchaser with an ability to only purchase goods and services would not be captured by financial services legislation”. However, “where a virtual asset product or service provides a benefit or right beyond a medium of exchange, it may be captured under SIBA”. Although not exhaustive, the guidelines do provide clear examples of products which will be in scope as SIBA “investments”, such as “a futures contract involving a virtual asset or virtual assets”.

NFTs are not expressly addressed under either SIBA or the VASP Act. Whether a particular NFT constitutes a “virtual asset” or a SIBA “investment” is determined on a case-by-case basis by reference to its specific features and the rights it confers. NFTs that are truly unique, non-fungible and non-transferable for value are less likely to fall within either regime, but fractionalised NFTs or those conferring economic rights will require careful analysis.

Unlike the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the BVI does not operate a tiered categorisation system for crypto-assets (such as e-money tokens, asset-referenced tokens or utility tokens). The BVI’s approach remains fact-specific, which offers flexibility but places the burden of classification on issuers, service providers handling those tokens and their respective advisers to ensure compliance with the relevant BVI regulatory frameworks.

2.3 Regulated Firms and Legal Wrappers

In principle, the use of a fund wrapper does not alter the underlying regulatory analysis, which remains focused on the nature of the asset or activity. However, it introduces an additional layer of regulation under the BVI’s funds regime.

BVI funds investing in virtual assets will typically be structured as incubator, approved, private, professional or public funds under SIBA and related legislation, depending on the size of the fund and their investor base.

A key consideration will be whether or not the services listed in 2.2 Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks are now being conducted by the fund on its own behalf. If so, it is likely that the fund will fall within the BVI funds regime and not VASP or the investment business limbs under SIBA. The regulatory position will depend on the activities carried on. A fund which is invested in virtual assets as a passive investor will not ordinarily be required to register as a VASP. However, where a fund or its operator conducts VASP activities “as a business” for or on behalf of third parties – for example, operating a trading platform, providing custody services or facilitating exchange between virtual assets – a separate registration under the VASP Act and/or licensing under SIBA may be required.

Fund managers, investment advisers and administrators must also consider whether their own activities trigger licensing requirements under SIBA or registration under the VASP Act.

2.4 Token Issuance

Token issuances and initial coin offerings continue to be popular in the BVI, reinforced by the Commission’s guidance that the minting and sale of a virtual asset by way of a new token issuance is excluded from the requirement to register under the VASP Act.

There are no specific disclosure rules for selling and/or virtual assets cross-border into the BVI from outside of the BVI; however, the virtual asset activity should be assessed as to whether such activity is being carried out “in or from within” the BVI and therefore may be subject to licensing.

Where the virtual asset being issued also constitutes an “investment” for SIBA purposes, SIBA requirements may apply, as such, careful analysis of the terms and features of any virtual asset product is critical prior to an offering or issuance.

2.5 Market Abuse

The BVI has no standalone market abuse regime. Insider trading and market abuse provisions exist within SIBA but apply only to “investments” as defined in SIBA – meaning they catch virtual assets only where those assets qualify as SIBA investments (see 2.2 Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks).

Where a virtual asset does not meet that threshold, no specific statutory market abuse prohibition applies under BVI law. The VASP Act does not introduce market manipulation or insider trading offences, though general fair dealing obligations and AML/CFT requirements apply.

2.6 Non-Compliance

The Commission has broad enforcement powers and tools, including the ability to issue directions, impose conditions, suspend or revoke licences or registrations, and seek injunctive relief. Operating without the required registration or licence may give rise to both civil and criminal penalties, including fines and, in certain cases, imprisonment.

The Commission has indicated that it actively monitors for unregistered activity and adopts a proportionate but firm approach to enforcement. In a cross-border context, the Commission co-operates with foreign regulators through its network of memoranda of understanding, while the FIA plays a key role in relation to AML/CFT enforcement.

Enforcement activity is expected to intensify in light of ongoing regulatory developments globally.

3 Licensing and Set-Up Requirements

3.1 Licensing Requirements

Under the VASP Act, no person may carry on, in or from within the BVI, a virtual asset service without being registered by the Commission. The VASP Act regulates:

exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies;

exchange between virtual assets;

virtual asset transfers; hosting wallets or custody services;

participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuance; and

the operation of a virtual asset trading platform, in addition to providing virtual asset kiosks (such as automatic teller machines, bitcoin teller machines or vending machines).

The terminology “in or from within” is not a defined concept under the VASP Act. Given this, it is not possible to advise with certainty as to its parameters. However, based on professional experience and practice rather than express statutory guidance, provided that a virtual asset service business (i) has no physical presence in the BVI, or staff, agents, employees, representatives or any form of branch or operation in the BVI; (ii) is not a BVI registered company; and (iii) will not be actively marketing towards or seeking to solicit BVI entities or BVI residents, it should fall outside the scope of the VASP Act.

Importantly, the VASP Act provides an exhaustive list of persons who shall not qualify or be treated as a VASP under the VASP Act, being the following:

providing ancillary infrastructure to allow another person to offer a service, such as cloud data storage provider or integrity service provider responsible for verifying the accuracy of signatures;

providing service as a software developer or provider of unhosted wallets whose function is only to develop or sell software or hardware;

solely creating or selling a software application or virtual asset platform;

providing ancillary services or products to a virtual asset network, including the provision of services like hardware wallet manufacturer or provider of unhosted wallets, to the extent that such services do not extend to engaging in or actively facilitating as a business any of those services for or on behalf of another person;

solely engaging in the operation of a virtual asset network without engaging or facilitating any of the activities or operations of a VASP on behalf of customers;

providing closed-loop items that are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and which cannot be used for payment or investment purposes; and

accepting virtual assets as payment for goods and services (such as the acceptance of virtual assets by a merchant when effecting the purchase of goods).

3.2 Set-Up Requirements

There is no express BVI law obligation on a BVI company to have a physical presence in the BVI and it is increasingly common for BVI companies to engage consultants based around the world. One particular exception to this rule is that all BVI entities are required to satisfy the BVI Economic Substance test pursuant to The Economic Substance (Companies and Limited Partnerships) Act, 2018, and the Economic Substance (Companies and Limited Partnerships) (Amendment) Act 2021 (Substance Legislation). All BVI entities are advised to seek advice in relation to economic substance, particularly any companies that might be deemed to be engaging in “intellectual property business”, “fund management business”, “finance and leasing business”, “distribution and service centre business” or “headquarters business”. Additionally, the BVI FSC can, under the VASP Act, having regard to the nature and risk associated with a VASP, require the VASP to have an individual director physically resident in the BVI if it does not already have one.

In order to engage in any business, profession or trade in the BVI, as distinct from establishing an offshore trust, limited partnership or company, all persons and companies must obtain a business licence under the Business Licensing Act. However, a person who is a licensee under SIBA or the VASP Act is exempt from the need to obtain a business licence to carry on any class of investment business in respect of which they are licensed or to carry on the business of providing a virtual assets service in and from within the BVI. To the extent that a business licence is required, applicants are encouraged to start the process early and engage a local service provider to assist with the licensing process.

A work permit must be obtained for any expatriate who wishes to engage in employment in the BVI, whether it is paid or unpaid, full-time or part-time. Employers must advertise any position in a local newspaper in the BVI for two consecutive weeks and give preference to any belonger or Virgin Islander who has applied and is qualified for the position. Subject to obtaining a work permit for individuals, there are no quotas or caps.

3.3 Change of Control

A person owning or holding a significant interest or a controlling interest in a VASP is not permitted to, whether directly or indirectly, sell, transfer, charge or otherwise dispose of their interest in the VASP, or any part of their interest, unless the prior written approval of the FSC has been obtained.

A person is not permitted, whether directly or indirectly, to acquire a significant interest or controlling interest in a VASP unless the prior written approval of the FSC has been obtained.

A VASP is not permitted, unless the prior written approval of the FSC has been obtained, to cause, permit or acquiesce in a sale, transfer, charge or other disposition or issue or allot any shares or cause, permit or acquiesce in any other reorganisation of its shares that results in a person acquiring a significant interest or controlling interest in the VASP, or a person who already owns or holds a significant interest or controlling interest in the VASP increasing or decreasing the size of their interest.

An application to the FSC for approval is to be made by the VASP, and any fees payable for the application and any approval of the application in that regard shall be paid by the VASP. The FSC shall not grant approval unless it is satisfied that, following the acquisition or disposition, any person who will acquire a significant interest or controlling interest in the VASP satisfies the fitness and propriety criteria outlined in the Regulatory Code (Regulatory Code).

The preceding paragraphs do not apply to a VASP that is listed on a recognised exchange.

A “significant interest”, in relation to an entity, means a holding or interest in the entity or any holding company of the entity held or owned by a person, either alone or with any other person and whether legally or equitably, that entitles or enables the person, directly or indirectly to:

control 10% or more of the voting rights of that entity at a meeting of the entity or of its members;

a share of 10% or more in any distribution (if applicable) made by the entity;

a share of 10% or more in any distribution (if applicable) of the surplus assets of the entity; or

appoint or remove one or more directors of the entity.

A “controlling interest” means interest in an entity whereby:

the person holding the interest has an influence over the activities of any undertaking of the entity without having a significant interest in the undertaking; or

a director or senior officer of the entity is accustomed to acting on the instructions of the person.

3.4 Passporting

The BVI is not part of any international passporting regime, so a licence issued by the Commission does not, on its own, create a right to operate in another country. Cross‑border activity instead depends on co-operation arrangements and information‑sharing mechanisms that the Commission maintains with foreign regulators, rather than any automatic recognition of BVI authorisations.

The BVI maintains memoranda of understanding with International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) members and various foreign regulators to facilitate information exchange and supervisory co-operation. These arrangements enhance cross‑border oversight but do not grant market‑access privileges. The Commission’s involvement with global bodies like FATF and IOSCO informs its regulatory approach, yet firms must still secure local approvals to conduct regulated activities abroad.

4. Cross-Border Services

4.1 Marketing

There are no specific marketing rules for selling virtual asset services cross-border into the BVI from outside of the BVI; however, the virtual asset activity should be assessed as to whether such activity is being carried out “in or from within” the BVI and therefore may be subject to licensing.

The BVI has no dedicated financial promotions regime; however, licensees (including VASPs under the VASP Act) are generally subject to general prohibitions and restrictions on marketing material, including making false, misleading or deceptive statements in marketing materials. Additionally, a VASP that is registered to operate a virtual assets exchange shall not engage in trading or marketing activities in relation to any virtual assets for its own benefit which may be detrimental to the interests of its clients, unless such activities: (i) are necessary for the operation of the virtual assets exchange; and (ii) have been disclosed to its clients prior to engaging in the trading or marketing activities. Notwithstanding, all marketing should be complete, correct and not misleading in any way.

4.2 White Labelling

White-label solutions are commonly used in the BVI. A key consideration is whether the entity undertaking the relevant activities and providing the underlying service is itself carrying on VASP activities in or from within the BVI. If so, it may require its own registration. It is also important that the non-licensed entity utilising the white-label solutions does not hold itself out as carrying on the VASP activity itself as this might also trigger a VASP registration requirement (where the activities are conducted in or from within the BVI). Care should be taken that, among other things, no words are used, in any language, which connote a virtual asset business in the description or title of the business in question, and that no representation is made in any document or in any other manner that a person is carrying on virtual asset business.

5 Decentralised Finance

5.1 Ability to Use DeFi

Since the VASP Act came into force, the BVI has not enacted separate or additional legislation on DeFi. Each DeFi project must therefore be evaluated based on the asset classes and activities conducted to determine whether it falls within existing licensing requirements.

Merely providing ancillary infrastructure to allow another entity to offer their service does not qualify as VASP activity under the VASP Act.

5.2 DeFi Structures

The BVI Business Company is the predominant corporate vehicle employed for blockchain‑related initiatives. Its flexible governance and operational framework render it particularly suitable for token issuances, digital‑asset custody, operational and development support and participation in DeFi activities.

While the BVI does not have foundation companies, it is common for decentralised organisations to utilise multi-jurisdictional structures, including a foundation company established in a jurisdiction such as the Cayman Islands, alongside a BVI-operating entity.

Typically, a standard BVI Business Company can be incorporated within one to three business days upon the Registrar having been satisfied that all of the BVI Business Companies Act (as amended) incorporation requirements have been met, with express incorporation timings available for additional registry fees. There is no requirement to publicise an intention to incorporate, nor is there any pre‐approval by any BVI regulatory body.

5.3 Liability

Although the BVI courts have not directly tested DeFi protocol failure, the BVI courts have seen interesting and notable developments in recent years with regards to distributed and decentralised infrastructure and digital asset cybercrime, for example, by ordering interim mandatory injunctive relief against non-cause of action defendants, and permitted service by alternative means on a person unknown outside of the jurisdiction by way of NFT airdrop to their digital wallet (see AQF v (1) XIO, (2) VQF and (3) CGN and ChainSwap Limited v Persons Unknown). However, the BVI courts have not yet been asked to determine the liability of DeFi protocol developers, governance token holders, or liquidity providers for user losses in non-fraud scenarios.

In the absence of specific BVI authority, liability will turn on whether a duty of care exists and whether the decentralised nature of the protocol severs the causal chain. Developers and founders with BVI connections are advised to take legal advice on structuring to manage liability exposure, particularly regarding governance rights and control over protocol parameters.

6 Payments and Stablecoins

6.1 Payments

Payments in virtual assets are permitted in the BVI (subject to AML/CFT/PF compliance) and are increasingly common in commercial arrangements, fund structures, and technology‑driven businesses. The BVI does not regulate the use of crypto as a means of payment, but does regulate the natural or legal persons that conduct VASP activities as a business on behalf of another natural or legal person.

See 2.2 Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks regarding confirmation from the Commission as to the use of digital assets as a means of payment for goods and services.

6.2 Stablecoins

6.2.1 Fiat Currency and Algorithmic Stablecoins

The BVI does not differentiate between the types of virtual assets which may exist (whether, for example, a utility token, stablecoin, NFT or RWA) save for those virtual assets which may be characterised as “investments” under SIBA. An analysis of the coin’s characteristics will be required on a case-by-case basis. That being said, there are a number of factors that can assist with the analysis. Stablecoins are not expressly included under the definition of “investments” in SIBA, and it is unlikely that a fiat-backed or “algorithmic” stablecoin would fall within the definition of an “investment”.

Stablecoins would not fall within the definitions of either “money” or “coin” as defined as follows.

“Money” is defined in the Regulatory Code, 2009, as including notes and coins; postal orders; cheques of any kind, including travellers’ cheques; bankers’ drafts and other payable orders; and money deposited in an account; in each case, in any currency.

“Coin” is defined as any coin that is legally current in the Territory (see section 2 (1) of the Interpretation Act, (CAP. 136)).

A stablecoin will likely fall within the definition of a “virtual asset” under the VASP Act. A BVI company involved in the issuance (including oversight of a treasury backing the stablecoin), transfer, exchange, or custody of stablecoins will need to review their activities to determine whether registration will be required under the VASP Act.

Under the VASP Act, a “virtual asset” means a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded or transferred, and can be used for payment or investment purposes, but does not include: (i) digital representations of fiat currencies and other assets or matters specified in the Guidelines; or (ii) a digital record of a credit against a financial institution of fiat currency, securities or other financial assets that can be transferred digitally.

6.2.2 Stablecoin Regulation

See 6.2.1 Fiat Currency and Algorithmic Stablecoins.

6.2.3 Backing Assets

The BVI does not require or impose mandatory reserve, collateralisation, or backing‑asset requirements on token issuers (which include stable coins).

6.2.4 Special Considerations

The sale of a newly issued virtual asset is excluded from the requirement to register under the VASP Act; however, token issuances (and issuers) are still subject to the BVI’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing requirements (including the BVI’s Proceeds of Criminal Conduct Act (Revised Edition 2020) (PCCA) and other general criminal conduct legislation), and must therefore still ensure that appropriate measures are in place to ensure that they do not become party or accessories to money laundering, sanctions breaches or other criminal activity through token sales.

The BVI has not enacted bespoke systemic risk requirements for stablecoin issuers, and there is no domestic equivalent to enhanced prudential oversight applied in other jurisdictions.

7 Tokenisation and Real-World Assets

7.1 Treatment

As discussed in 2.2 Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks, the primary legal question when considering tokenisation is which regulatory regime an instrument or product falls under: an “investment” governed by SIBA or a “virtual asset” captured by the VASP Act, a combination of both, or neither, given that the BVI does not differentiate between the types of virtual assets which may exist (whether, for example, a utility token, stablecoin, NFT or RWA).

Recent developments, including the recognition that crypto-assets should be treated as “assets or property” and the UK’s Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025, firmly establish that a token may constitute a proprietary interest in its own right, rather than operating merely as a contractual or evidentiary artefact referencing an off‑chain entitlement. This reconceptualisation expands the range of property law and insolvency frameworks that can be applied – avenues that were not available or largely uncertain prior to these developments, aligning them more closely with historic property law and legal recognition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.